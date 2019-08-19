Log in
Tronox : SC 13G

08/19/2019 | 05:47pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 13G*

(Rule 13d-102)

INFORMATION TO BE INCLUDED IN STATEMENTS FILED PURSUANT TO § 240.13d-1(b), (c), AND (d) AND AMENDMENTS THERETO FILED PURSUANT TO § 240.13d-2

(Amendment No. )*

TRONOX HOLDINGS PLC

(Name of Issuer)

Common Stock

(Title of Class of Securities)

G9087Q102

(CUSIP Number)

August 9, 2019

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of the Statement)

Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is filed:

  • Rule 13d-1(b)
  • Rule 13d-1(c)
  • Rule 13d-1(d)

*The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required in the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).

1.

NAME OF REPORTING PERSONS

Luminus Management, LLC

2.

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(see instructions)

(a)

o

(b)

o

3.

SEC USE ONLY

4.

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

Delaware

5.

SOLE VOTING POWER

0 Shares

NUMBER OF

6.

SHARED VOTING POWER

SHARES

7,287,971 Shares

BENEFICIALLY

OWNED BY

Refer to Item 4 below

EACH

REPORTING

7.

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

PERSON

WITH

0 Shares

8.

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

7,287,971 Shares

Refer to Item 4 below

9.

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

7,287,971 Shares

Refer to Item 4 below

10.

CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES

(SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

o

11.

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9)

5.14%

Refer to Item 4 below

12.

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

IA

1.

NAME OF REPORTING PERSONS

Luminus Energy Partners Master Fund, Ltd.

2.

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(see instructions)

(a)

o

(b)

o

3.

SEC USE ONLY

4.

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

Bermuda

5.

SOLE VOTING POWER

0 Shares

NUMBER OF

6.

SHARED VOTING POWER

SHARES

7,287,971 Shares

BENEFICIALLY

OWNED BY

Refer to Item 4 below

EACH

REPORTING

7.

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

PERSON

WITH

0 Shares

8.

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

7,287,971 Shares

Refer to Item 4 below

9.

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

7,287,971 Shares

Refer to Item 4 below

10.

CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES

(SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

o

11.

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9)

5.14%

Refer to Item 4 below

12.

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

OO

1.

NAME OF REPORTING PERSONS

Jonathan Barrett

2.

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(see instructions)

(a)

o

(b)

o

3.

SEC USE ONLY

4.

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

United States

5.

SOLE VOTING POWER

0 Shares

NUMBER OF

6.

SHARED VOTING POWER

SHARES

7,287,971 Shares

BENEFICIALLY

OWNED BY

Refer to Item 4 below

EACH

REPORTING

7.

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

PERSON

WITH

0 Shares

8.

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

7,287,971 Shares

Refer to Item 4 below

9.

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

7,287,971 Shares

Refer to Item 4 below

10.

CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES

(SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

o

11.

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9)

5.14%

Refer to Item 4 below

12.

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

IN

Item 1(a).

Name of Issuer:

TRONOX HOLDINGS PLC

Item 1(b).

Address of Issuer's Principal Executive Offices:

263 Tresser Boulevard, Suite 1100

Stamford, Connecticut 06901

Item 2(a).

Name of Person Filing:

Luminus Management, LLC

Luminus Energy Partners Master Fund, Ltd.

Jonathan Barrett

Item 2(b).

Address of Principal Business Office or, if none, Residence:

1700 Broadway, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10019

Item 2(c).

Citizenship:

Luminus Management, LLC - Delaware

Luminus Energy Partners Master Fund, Ltd. - Bermuda

Jonathan Barrett - United States

Item 2(d).

Title of Class of Securities:

Common Stock

Item 2(e).

CUSIP Number: G9087Q102

Item 3.

If this statement is filed pursuant to §§ 240.13d-1(b), or 240.13d-2(b) or (c), check whether the person filing is a:

(a)

o

Broker or dealer registered under Section 15 of the Act (15 U.S.C. 78o);

(b)

o

Bank as defined in Section 3(a)(6) of the Act (15 U.S.C. 78c);

(c)

o

Insurance company as defined in Section 3(a)(19) of the Act (15 U.S.C. 78c);

(d)

o

Investment company registered under Section 8 of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (15 U.S.C.

x

80a-8);

(e)

An investment adviser in accordance with § 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(E);

(f)

o

An employee benefit plan or endowment fund in accordance with § 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(F);

(g)

o

A parent holding company or control person in accordance with § 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(G);

(h)

o

A savings association as defined in Section 3(b) of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act (12 U.S.C. 1813);

(i)

o

A church plan that is excluded from the definition of an investment company under Section 3(c)(14) of

o

the Investment Company Act (15 U.S.C. 80a-3);

(j)

A non-U.S. institution in accordance with § 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(J);

(k)

o

Group, in accordance with § 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(K).

If filing as a non-U.S. institution in accordance with § 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(J), please specify the type of institution: ____________.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Tronox Holdings plc published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 21:46:03 UTC
