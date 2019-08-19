Tronox : SC 13G

INFORMATION TO BE INCLUDED IN STATEMENTS FILED PURSUANT TO § 240.13d-1(b), (c), AND (d) AND AMENDMENTS THERETO FILED PURSUANT TO § 240.13d-2
(Amendment No. )*
TRONOX HOLDINGS PLC
(Name of Issuer)
Common Stock
(Title of Class of Securities)
G9087Q102
(CUSIP Number)
August 9, 2019
(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of the Statement)
1.
NAME OF REPORTING PERSONS
Luminus Management, LLC
2.
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP
(see instructions)
(a)
o
(b)
o
3.
SEC USE ONLY
4.
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
Delaware
5.
SOLE VOTING POWER
0 Shares
NUMBER OF
6.
SHARED VOTING POWER
SHARES
7,287,971 Shares
BENEFICIALLY
OWNED BY
Refer to Item 4 below
EACH
REPORTING
7.
SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
PERSON
WITH
0 Shares
8.
SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
7,287,971 Shares
Refer to Item 4 below
9.
AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
7,287,971 Shares
Refer to Item 4 below
10.
CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES
(SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
o
11.
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9)
5.14%
Refer to Item 4 below
12.
TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
IA
1.
NAME OF REPORTING PERSONS
Luminus Energy Partners Master Fund, Ltd.
2.
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP
(see instructions)
(a)
o
(b)
o
3.
SEC USE ONLY
4.
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
Bermuda
5.
SOLE VOTING POWER
0 Shares
NUMBER OF
6.
SHARED VOTING POWER
SHARES
7,287,971 Shares
BENEFICIALLY
OWNED BY
Refer to Item 4 below
EACH
REPORTING
7.
SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
PERSON
WITH
0 Shares
8.
SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
7,287,971 Shares
Refer to Item 4 below
9.
AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
7,287,971 Shares
Refer to Item 4 below
10.
CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES
(SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
o
11.
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9)
5.14%
Refer to Item 4 below
12.
TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
OO
1.
NAME OF REPORTING PERSONS
Jonathan Barrett
2.
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP
(see instructions)
(a)
o
(b)
o
3.
SEC USE ONLY
4.
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
United States
5.
SOLE VOTING POWER
0 Shares
NUMBER OF
6.
SHARED VOTING POWER
SHARES
7,287,971 Shares
BENEFICIALLY
OWNED BY
Refer to Item 4 below
EACH
REPORTING
7.
SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
PERSON
WITH
0 Shares
8.
SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
7,287,971 Shares
Refer to Item 4 below
9.
AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
7,287,971 Shares
Refer to Item 4 below
10.
CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES
(SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
o
11.
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9)
5.14%
Refer to Item 4 below
12.
TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
IN
Item 1(a).
Name of Issuer:
TRONOX HOLDINGS PLC
Item 1(b).
Address of Issuer's Principal Executive Offices:
263 Tresser Boulevard, Suite 1100
Stamford, Connecticut 06901
Item 2(a).
Name of Person Filing:
Luminus Management, LLC
Luminus Energy Partners Master Fund, Ltd.
Jonathan Barrett
Item 2(b).
Address of Principal Business Office or, if none, Residence:
1700 Broadway, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10019
Item 2(c).
Citizenship:
Luminus Management, LLC - Delaware
Luminus Energy Partners Master Fund, Ltd. - Bermuda
Jonathan Barrett - United States
Item 2(d).
Title of Class of Securities:
Common Stock
Item 2(e).
CUSIP Number: G9087Q102
Item 3.
If this statement is filed pursuant to §§ 240.13d-1(b), or 240.13d-2(b) or (c), check whether the person filing is a:
(a)
o
Broker or dealer registered under Section 15 of the Act (15 U.S.C. 78o);
(b)
o
Bank as defined in Section 3(a)(6) of the Act (15 U.S.C. 78c);
(c)
o
Insurance company as defined in Section 3(a)(19) of the Act (15 U.S.C. 78c);
(d)
o
Investment company registered under Section 8 of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (15 U.S.C.
x
80a-8);
(e)
An investment adviser in accordance with § 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(E);
(f)
o
An employee benefit plan or endowment fund in accordance with § 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(F);
(g)
o
A parent holding company or control person in accordance with § 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(G);
(h)
o
A savings association as defined in Section 3(b) of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act (12 U.S.C. 1813);
(i)
o
A church plan that is excluded from the definition of an investment company under Section 3(c)(14) of
o
the Investment Company Act (15 U.S.C. 80a-3);
(j)
A non-U.S. institution in accordance with § 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(J);
(k)
o
Group, in accordance with § 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(K).
If filing as a non-U.S. institution in accordance with § 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(J), please specify the type of institution: ____________.
