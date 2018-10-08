Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tronox Ltd    TROX   AU000XINEOA7

TRONOX LTD (TROX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tronox : Announces Dates For Third Quarter Earnings Release & Webcast Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tronox Limited (NYSE: TROX) announced today the following schedule for its third quarter 2018 earnings release and webcast conference call:

Tronox Limited. (PRNewsFoto/Tronox Limited)

Earnings Release: Monday, November 5, 2018, after the market close via PR Newswire and the Tronox Limited website: tronox.com

Webcast Conference Call: Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. ET (New York).  The live call is open to the public via internet broadcast and telephone.

Internet Broadcast:  tronox.com
Dial-in Telephone Numbers:
U.S. / Canada: +1.877.831.3840
International: +1.224.633.1393
Conference ID: 2648037

Conference Call Presentation Slides will be used during the conference call and are available on our website: tronox.com

Conference Call Replay: Available via the internet and telephone beginning on November 6, 2018, 1:30 p.m. ET (New York), until November 12, 2018, 1:30 p.m. ET (New York)
Internet Replay: tronox.com
Replay Dial-in Telephone Numbers:
U.S. / Canada: +1.855.859.2056
International: +1.404.537.3406
Conference ID: 2648037

About Tronox
Tronox Limited is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The Company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products. For more information, visit tronox.com

Media Contact: Melissa Zona
+1.636.751.4057

Investor Contact: Brennen Arndt
+1.203.705.3730

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tronox-announces-dates-for-third-quarter-earnings-release--webcast-conference-call-300726949.html

SOURCE Tronox Limited


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRONOX LTD
05:01pTRONOX : Announces Dates For Third Quarter Earnings Release & Webcast Conference..
PR
10/01TRONOX : Provides Update on Potential Sale of Cristal’s Ashtabula, Ohio Co..
PU
09/10TRONOX LTD : Tronox Limited, The Cristal Acquisition Status, Product Line, Analy..
AC
09/07TRONOX : Responds to U.S. District Court's Decision on Proposed Cristal Acquisit..
AQ
09/06TRONOX : FTC Director Hoffman Issues Statement on Tronox-Cristal Merger
AQ
09/05TRONOX : Responds to U.S. District Court’s Decision on Proposed Cristal Ac..
PU
09/05TRONOX : Responds to U.S. District Court's Decision on Proposed Cristal Acquisit..
PU
09/01REPORT : EPA needs to finish prioritizing cleanup of Kerr-McGee mines
AQ
08/24TRONOX LTD : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/23TRONOX : European Commission Issues Final Approval of Tronox's Proposed Cristal ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/24Stanley cuts estimates for Chemours, Tronox and Venator on TiO2 outlook 
09/11ENERGY/MATERIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / L : 00 pm (09/11/2018) 
09/05Tronox acquisition of Cristal's titanium dioxide business blocked by U.S. cou.. 
08/15Tronox declares $0.045 dividend 
08/02Tronox Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.