Tronox : Announces Dates For Third Quarter Earnings Release & Webcast Conference Call

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tronox Limited (NYSE: TROX) announced today the following schedule for its third quarter 2018 earnings release and webcast conference call:
Earnings Release: Monday, November 5, 2018, after the market close via PR Newswire and the Tronox Limited website: tronox.com
Webcast Conference Call: Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. ET (New York). The live call is open to the public via internet broadcast and telephone.
Internet Broadcast: tronox.com
Dial-in Telephone Numbers:
U.S. / Canada: +1.877.831.3840
International: +1.224.633.1393
Conference ID: 2648037
Conference Call Presentation Slides will be used during the conference call and are available on our website: tronox.com
Conference Call Replay: Available via the internet and telephone beginning on November 6, 2018, 1:30 p.m. ET (New York), until November 12, 2018, 1:30 p.m. ET (New York)
Internet Replay: tronox.com
Replay Dial-in Telephone Numbers:
U.S. / Canada: +1.855.859.2056
International: +1.404.537.3406
Conference ID: 2648037
About Tronox
Tronox Limited is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The Company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products. For more information, visit tronox.com
Media Contact: Melissa Zona
+1.636.751.4057
Investor Contact: Brennen Arndt
+1.203.705.3730
