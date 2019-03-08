Log in
Tronox : Shareholders Approve Re-Domiciliation Transaction

03/08/2019 | 03:29pm EST

STAMFORD, Conn., March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tronox Limited (NYSE: TROX) ("Tronox" or the "Company"), a global mining and inorganic chemicals company, today announced that the shareholders of the Company overwhelmingly approved the transaction to re-domicile to the United Kingdom from Australia. Re-domiciling will be effected by "top-hatting" Tronox Limited with a new holding company incorporated under the laws of England and Wales called Tronox Holdings plc. Each Tronox shareholder will receive one share in the newly incorporated English company in exchange for each share held in the Australian-incorporated Tronox Limited, which shares are proposed to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Tronox Limited. (PRNewsFoto/Tronox Limited)

The final Australian court hearing is scheduled for Friday, March 22, 2019, and assuming Court approval and other customary conditions are satisfied, the Company expects to complete such transaction on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. The final tabulated results of the vote will be made available in a Form 8-K that the Company expects to file next week. 

Media Contact: Melissa Zona
 +1 636.751.4057

Investor Contact: Brennen Arndt
 +1 203.705.3730

About Tronox

Tronox Limited is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. For more information, visit tronox.com.

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tronox-shareholders-approve-re-domiciliation-transaction-300809448.html

SOURCE Tronox Limited


© PRNewswire 2019
