Troy Income & Growth Trust : Dividend Declaration

Troy Income & Growth Trust plc

To: RNS

From: Troy Income & Growth Trust plc

LEI: 213800HLNMQ1R6VBLU75

Date: 25 March 2020

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Troy Income & Growth Trust plc has declared a second interim dividend of 0.695p per share (2019 - 0.685p per share) in respect of the year to 30 September 2020 payable on 24 April 2020 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 3 April 2020.

In maintaining the quarterly dividend at 0.695p per share, the Board is acutely aware of the current unique circumstances and uncertainties and will be keeping the future level of dividends under close review.

All enquiries

PATAC Limited (Company Secretary)

Tel: 0131 538 1400