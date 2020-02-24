Troy Income & Growth Trust : Issue of Equity

To: RNS

On 24 February 2020 Troy Income & Growth Trust plc issued 250,000 Ordinary shares of 25 pence from its blocklisting facility at a price of 83.80 pence per share.

The Company's issued share capital now consists of 329,806,987 Ordinary shares, with no shares held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in Troy Income & Growth Trust plc is 329,806,987.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Troy Income & Growth Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

