MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc    TIGT   GB0003708665

TROY INCOME & GROWTH TRUST PLC

(TIGT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/24 11:35:11 am
83.6 GBp   -3.24%
11:33aTROY INCOME & GROWTH TRUST : Issue of Equity
PU
02/05TROY INCOME & GROWTH TRUST : Issue of Equity
PU
01/20TROY INCOME & GROWTH TRUST : Result of AGM
PU
Troy Income & Growth Trust : Issue of Equity

02/24/2020 | 11:33am EST
Regulatory Story
Issue of Equity
Released 16:30 24-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 9555D
Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc
24 February 2020

To: RNS

From: Troy Income & Growth Trust plc

Date: 24 February 2020

Issue of Equity

On 24 February 2020 Troy Income & Growth Trust plc issued 250,000 Ordinary shares of 25 pence from its blocklisting facility at a price of 83.80 pence per share.

The Company's issued share capital now consists of 329,806,987 Ordinary shares, with no shares held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in Troy Income & Growth Trust plc is 329,806,987.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Troy Income & Growth Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

All enquiries

PATAC Limited (Company Secretary)
Tel.: 0131 538 1400


Issue of Equity - RNS

Disclaimer

Troy Income & Growth Trust plc published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 16:32:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
David Warnock Chairman
Janice Margaret Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
Roger Alexander White Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
David Noel Christopher Garman Independent Non-Executive Director
