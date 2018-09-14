Log in
TROY INCOME & GROWTH TRUST PLC (TIGT)
Troy Income & Growth Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

09/14/2018 | 12:08pm CEST

To: RNS

From: Troy Income & Growth Trust plc

LEI: 213800HLNMQ1R6VBLU75

Date: 14 September 2018

Net Asset Values

Troy Income & Growth Trust plc announces the unaudited net asset values ('NAVs') of the Company as at the close of business on 13 September 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular, financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid price, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis.

76.70 pence per share (excluding income)

77.42 pence per share (including income)

Disclaimer

Troy Income & Growth Trust plc published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 10:07:02 UTC
