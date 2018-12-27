Troy Income & Growth Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

To: RNS

From: Troy Income & Growth Trust plc

LEI: 213800HLNMQ1R6VBLU75

Date: 27 December 2018

Net Asset Values

Troy Income & Growth Trust plc announces the unaudited net asset values ('NAVs') of the Company as at the close of business on 24 December 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular, financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid price, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis.

71.36 pence per share (excluding income)

71.82 pence per share (including income)