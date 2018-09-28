Log in
TROY RESOURCES LTD (TRY)
Troy Resources : Amendment to Investec Loan Repayment Schedule

09/28/2018 | 03:12am CEST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

28 September 2018

Investec Facility Amendments

Troy Resources Limited (ASX: TRY) (Troy or the "Company") is pleased to advise that it has reached agreement with Investec Bank plc ("Investec") to amend the repayment schedule for its Syndicated Debt Facility ("Facility").

The Facility repayment schedule has been changed such that the remaining US$11.19 million will now be repaid over three quarters instead of two as was previously scheduled.

The revised repayment schedule is as follows:-

Date

Existing Repayment Schedule

Amended Repayment Schedule

Facility Limit (US$'000)

Repayment (US$'000)

Facility Limit (US$'000)

Repayment (US$'000)

Current

11,192

11,192

30 Sept 2018

5,192

-6,000

11,192

-

8 Oct 2018

-

-

8,192

-3,000

31 Dec 2018

-

-5,192

4,000

-4,192

31 March 2019

-

-

-

-4,000

The parties are still to complete formal documentation.

Troy Non-Executive Chairman, Mr Peter Stern, said today:

"Under the previous repayment schedule, Troy was required to allocate a substantial part of its free cash flow to loan repayments.

"The revised repayment schedule will allow Troy to allocate additional funds to the exploration effort in Guyana, with the dual objectives being to convert the large quantity of Mineral Resources* (currently over 900,000 ounces) to mineable Reserves and explore the Company's highly prospective land position.

"We sincerely thank Investec for its ongoing support."

ENDS

TROY RESOURCES LIMITED

TROY RESOURCES ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

For further information please contact:

Ken Nilsson - CEO and Managing Director T: +61 8 9481 1277

E: troy@troyres.com.au

Peter Stern - Non-Executive Chairman T: +61 8 9481 1277

E: troy@troyres.com.au

Gerry Kaczmarek - CFO and Company Secretary T: +61 8 9481 1277

E: troy@troyres.com.au

* Refer to the Company's ASX Release dated 19 September 2018 titled "Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement as at 30 June 2018"

Competent Person's Statements

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements relating to drill results, mineral resource estimates or studies and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the drill results and estimates in the relevant market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the relevant Competent Person's findings are presented here have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.

TROY RESOURCES LIMITED

27 SEPTEMBER 2018

2

Disclaimer

Troy Resources Limited published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 01:11:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
