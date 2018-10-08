Troy Resources : Change of Company Address

8 October 2018

CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE ADDRESS

Troy Resources Limited (ASX:TRY) advises that effective today, 8 October 2018, the Company's Registered Office address and Principal Place of Business of the Company has moved to:-

Level 2

5 Ord Street

West Perth WA 6005

Phone: Facsimile:

+61 8 9481 1277 (the same as previously) +61 8 9226 3598 (new number)

The website and contact email address remain unchanged.

