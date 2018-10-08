Troy Resources : Change of Company Address

8 October 2018
Company Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange 20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
Dear Sir/Madam
CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE ADDRESS
Troy Resources Limited (ASX:TRY) advises that effective today, 8 October 2018, the Company's Registered Office address and Principal Place of Business of the Company has moved to:-
Level 2
5 Ord Street
West Perth WA 6005
Phone: Facsimile:
+61 8 9481 1277 (the same as previously) +61 8 9226 3598 (new number)
The website and contact email address remain unchanged.
Yours sincerelyG Kaczmarek Company Secretary
