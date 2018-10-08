Log in
TROY RESOURCES LTD
Troy Resources : Change of Company Address

10/08/2018 | 12:08am CEST

8 October 2018

Company Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange 20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam

CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE ADDRESS

Troy Resources Limited (ASX:TRY) advises that effective today, 8 October 2018, the Company's Registered Office address and Principal Place of Business of the Company has moved to:-

Level 2

5 Ord Street

West Perth WA 6005

Phone: Facsimile:

+61 8 9481 1277 (the same as previously) +61 8 9226 3598 (new number)

The website and contact email address remain unchanged.

Yours sincerelyG Kaczmarek Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Troy Resources Limited published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2018 22:07:04 UTC
