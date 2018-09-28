Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Troy Resources Ltd    TRY   AU000000TRY7

TROY RESOURCES LTD (TRY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/27
0.1 AUD   -4.76%
06:12aTROY RESOURCES : Cleansing Notice
PU
03:12aTROY RESOURCES : Amendment to Investec Loan Repayment Schedule
PU
08/10TROY RESOURCES : Sertao Drilling Update
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Troy Resources : Cleansing Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 06:12am CEST

28 September 2018

Notification under Section 708A(5)(e) of Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

Troy Resources Limited (ABN 33 006 243 750) (Company) (ASX Code: TRY) has issued 1,883,239 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) on 27 September 2018.

The Shares are part of a class of securities quoted on Australian Stock Exchange Limited.

The Company gives notice pursuant to Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) that:

1.

the Shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2, in reliance on Sections 708 and 708A(5) of the Corporations Act; and

2. as at the date of this notice:a)the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act insofar as they apply to the Company;

b) the Company has complied with its continuous disclosure requirements under section 674 of the Corporations Act; and

c)

there is no information which is "excluded information" for the purposes of Sections 708A(7) and (8) of the Corporations Act which is required to be disclosed by the Company.

Signed for and on behalf of the Board of Troy Resources Limited:

Gerard Kaczmarek

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Troy Resources Limited published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 04:11:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TROY RESOURCES LTD
06:12aTROY RESOURCES : Cleansing Notice
PU
03:12aTROY RESOURCES : Amendment to Investec Loan Repayment Schedule
PU
08/10TROY RESOURCES : Sertao Drilling Update
AQ
07/26TROY RESOURCES : Orinoco Gold - Drilling commences at Sertao following data revi..
AQ
07/09TROY RESOURCES : Excellent Production for June 2018 Quarter
PU
06/12TROY RESOURCES : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
06/07TROY RESOURCES : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
04/09TROY RESOURCES : Record Gold Production March 2018 Quarter
PU
03/23Genesis Minerals Limited - Appointment of Non-Executive Director
AQ
02/08TROY RESOURCES : Production Update for January 2018
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/18Troy Resources (TRYRF) Presents At Latin America Down Under Conference 2018 -.. 
2017Sandspring Resources For Deep Value Investors In Gold 
2017RESOURCE SECTOR DIGEST : Another Resource Estimate Post-Mortem 
2017EASTMAIN RESOURCES : Undervalued Gold Small Cap 
2016RESOURCE SECTOR DIGEST : Streamer Talk 
Chart TROY RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Troy Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TROY RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth Krister Nilsson Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Peter Andrew Stern Non-Executive Chairman
John Load Cecil Jones Non-Executive Director
Christopher Spurway Exploration Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TROY RESOURCES LTD2.04%33
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-20.10%16 669
BARRICK GOLD CORP-22.50%13 077
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-14.86%10 805
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-24.35%8 239
POLYUS PAO--.--%8 224
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.