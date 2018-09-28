Troy Resources : Cleansing Notice

28 September 2018

Notification under Section 708A(5)(e) of Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

Troy Resources Limited (ABN 33 006 243 750) (Company) (ASX Code: TRY) has issued 1,883,239 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) on 27 September 2018.

The Shares are part of a class of securities quoted on Australian Stock Exchange Limited.

The Company gives notice pursuant to Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) that:

1.

the Shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2, in reliance on Sections 708 and 708A(5) of the Corporations Act; and

2. as at the date of this notice:a)the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act insofar as they apply to the Company;

b) the Company has complied with its continuous disclosure requirements under section 674 of the Corporations Act; and

c)

there is no information which is "excluded information" for the purposes of Sections 708A(7) and (8) of the Corporations Act which is required to be disclosed by the Company.

Signed for and on behalf of the Board of Troy Resources Limited:

Gerard Kaczmarek

Company Secretary