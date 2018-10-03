Troy Resources : Director Appointment

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

3 October 2018

Director Appointment

Troy Resources Limited (ASX: TRY)(Troy or the "Company") is pleased to advise that Mr Richard Beazley has agreed to join the Company as a Non-Executive Director, effective today.

Richard is a mining engineer with 30 years of industry experience. He has a strong corporate, operational and technical background in the resources industry. Richard is currently the Interim Chief Operating Officer of Sandfire Resources NL and Director of Altair Mining Consultancy.

His former roles have included Managing Director of Peak Resources Limited, General Manager Operations at Consolidated Minerals and General Manager - Southern Cross Operations at St Barbara Limited.

Richard's qualifications include a Master of Business Administration from Deakin University and a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining) from the University of New South Wales. He is an active member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD) and The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM).

Troy Non-Executive Chairman, Mr Peter Stern, said today:

"I am delighted to welcome Richard to the Troy Board.

His skills and experience will be of significant value to us as we continue our task of building the business."

ENDS

For further information please contact:

Ken Nilsson - CEO and Managing Director T: +61 8 9481 1277

E: troy@troyres.com.au

Peter Stern - Non-Executive Chairman T: +61 8 9481 1277

E: troy@troyres.com.au

Gerry Kaczmarek - CFO and Company Secretary T: +61 8 9481 1277

E: troy@troyres.com.au

