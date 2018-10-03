Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Troy Resources Ltd    TRY   AU000000TRY7

TROY RESOURCES LTD (TRY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 10/02
0.1 AUD   --.--%
12:48aTROY RESOURCES : Director Appointment
PU
09/28TROY RESOURCES : Cleansing Notice
PU
09/28TROY RESOURCES : Amendment to Investec Loan Repayment Schedule
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Troy Resources : Director Appointment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 12:48am CEST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

3 October 2018

Director Appointment

Troy Resources Limited (ASX: TRY)(Troy or the "Company") is pleased to advise that Mr Richard Beazley has agreed to join the Company as a Non-Executive Director, effective today.

Richard is a mining engineer with 30 years of industry experience. He has a strong corporate, operational and technical background in the resources industry. Richard is currently the Interim Chief Operating Officer of Sandfire Resources NL and Director of Altair Mining Consultancy.

His former roles have included Managing Director of Peak Resources Limited, General Manager Operations at Consolidated Minerals and General Manager - Southern Cross Operations at St Barbara Limited.

Richard's qualifications include a Master of Business Administration from Deakin University and a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining) from the University of New South Wales. He is an active member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD) and The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM).

Troy Non-Executive Chairman, Mr Peter Stern, said today:

"I am delighted to welcome Richard to the Troy Board.

His skills and experience will be of significant value to us as we continue our task of building the business."

ENDS

For further information please contact:

Ken Nilsson - CEO and Managing Director T: +61 8 9481 1277

E: troy@troyres.com.au

Peter Stern - Non-Executive Chairman T: +61 8 9481 1277

E: troy@troyres.com.au

Gerry Kaczmarek - CFO and Company Secretary T: +61 8 9481 1277

E: troy@troyres.com.au

TROY RESOURCES LIMITED

Disclaimer

Troy Resources Limited published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 22:47:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TROY RESOURCES LTD
12:48aTROY RESOURCES : Director Appointment
PU
09/28TROY RESOURCES : Cleansing Notice
PU
09/28TROY RESOURCES : Amendment to Investec Loan Repayment Schedule
PU
08/10TROY RESOURCES : Sertao Drilling Update
AQ
07/26TROY RESOURCES : Orinoco Gold - Drilling commences at Sertao following data revi..
AQ
07/09TROY RESOURCES : Excellent Production for June 2018 Quarter
PU
06/12TROY RESOURCES : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
06/07TROY RESOURCES : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
04/09TROY RESOURCES : Record Gold Production March 2018 Quarter
PU
03/23Genesis Minerals Limited - Appointment of Non-Executive Director
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/18Troy Resources (TRYRF) Presents At Latin America Down Under Conference 2018 -.. 
2017Sandspring Resources For Deep Value Investors In Gold 
2017RESOURCE SECTOR DIGEST : Another Resource Estimate Post-Mortem 
2017EASTMAIN RESOURCES : Undervalued Gold Small Cap 
2016RESOURCE SECTOR DIGEST : Streamer Talk 
Chart TROY RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Troy Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TROY RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth Krister Nilsson Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Peter Andrew Stern Non-Executive Chairman
John Load Cecil Jones Non-Executive Director
Christopher Spurway Exploration Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TROY RESOURCES LTD2.04%33
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-19.11%16 189
BARRICK GOLD CORP-21.45%13 011
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-14.94%10 770
POLYUS PAO--.--%8 404
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-24.72%7 990
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.