Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Troy Resources Ltd    TRY   AU000000TRY7

TROY RESOURCES LTD (TRY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 10/02
0.1 AUD   --.--%
10/02TROY RESOURCES : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
10/02TROY RESOURCES : Director Appointment
PU
09/28TROY RESOURCES : Cleansing Notice
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Troy Resources : Initial Director's Interest Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 11:33pm EDT

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity ABN

Troy Resources Limited 33 006 243 750

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Richard Beazley

Date of appointment

3 October 2018

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Number & class of Securities

Nil

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts - N/A

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

Date: 3 October 2018

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Troy Resources Limited published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 03:32:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TROY RESOURCES LTD
10/02TROY RESOURCES : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
10/02TROY RESOURCES : Director Appointment
PU
09/28TROY RESOURCES : Cleansing Notice
PU
09/27TROY RESOURCES : Amendment to Investec Loan Repayment Schedule
PU
08/10TROY RESOURCES : Sertao Drilling Update
AQ
07/26TROY RESOURCES : Orinoco Gold - Drilling commences at Sertao following data revi..
AQ
07/08TROY RESOURCES : Excellent Production for June 2018 Quarter
PU
06/11TROY RESOURCES : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
06/07TROY RESOURCES : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
04/08TROY RESOURCES : Record Gold Production March 2018 Quarter
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/18Troy Resources (TRYRF) Presents At Latin America Down Under Conference 2018 -.. 
2017Sandspring Resources For Deep Value Investors In Gold 
2017RESOURCE SECTOR DIGEST : Another Resource Estimate Post-Mortem 
2017EASTMAIN RESOURCES : Undervalued Gold Small Cap 
2016RESOURCE SECTOR DIGEST : Streamer Talk 
Chart TROY RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Troy Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TROY RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth Krister Nilsson Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Peter Andrew Stern Non-Executive Chairman
John Load Cecil Jones Non-Executive Director
Christopher Spurway Exploration Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TROY RESOURCES LTD2.04%33
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-16.92%16 189
BARRICK GOLD CORP-21.45%13 011
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-14.94%10 770
POLYUS PAO--.--%8 404
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-24.72%7 990
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.