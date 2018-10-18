Log in
10/17
0.1 AUD   -9.09%
04:02aTROY RESOURCES : Presentation to Resources Reoundup Qld
PU
10/17TROY RESOURCES : Operational Update
PU
10/12TROY RESOURCES : September 2018 Quarterly Production
PU
Troy Resources : Presentation to Resources Reoundup Qld

10/18/2018 | 04:02am CEST

BRISBANE RESOURCES ROUND-UP

18 October 2018

Troy Resources Limited

Disclaimer

Karouni Gold Mine - Guyana

  • • Guyana is about the same size as the United Kingdom.

  • • English speaking.

  • • Population of 740,000 largely confined to coastal areas.

  • • Part of the Caribbean "Community".

  • • British Legal and Parliamentary System.

  • • Mining is governed by a modern Mining Act.

  • • Main industries:

    • Sugar cane, rice and rum

    • Timber

    • Bauxite

    • Gold

    • Oil (from 2020)

  • • 27.5% corporate tax & gold royalty 5-8%.

  • • Rainfall of an average 2.5 metres p.a.

Guyana Greenstones & Gold Endowment

  • • One of few underexplored Greenstone terrains left on Earth - very limited application of modern exploration techniques

  • • Troy holds a "camp scale" ground position along a major regional structural corridor

Troy's Mines and Prospects

Disclaimer

Troy Resources Limited published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 02:02:02 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
