TROY RESOURCES LTD (TRY)
End-of-day quote  - 10/11
0.097 AUD   -2.02%
Troy Resources : September 2018 Quarterly Production

10/12/2018 | 04:23am CEST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

12 October 2018

EXCELLENT GOLD PRODUCTION CONTINUES IN

SEPTEMBER 2018 QUARTER

Troy Resources Limited (ASX: TRY)(Troy or the Company) is pleased to advise that the Karouni operation in Guyana has achieved gold production of 18,991 ounces for the September 2018 quarter.

Production for the September 2018 quarter production was again in excess of budget despite a slow start to the financial in July which was below budget due to mill maintenance reducing throughputs. The September quarter was only slightly lower (3%) than the 19,510 ounces produced in the June 2018 quarter despite the issues encountered in July. This also compares with 12,885 ounces produced in the September 2017 quarter.

Troy Managing Director, Mr Ken Nilsson, said today:-

"Despite an slow start to the quarter and the year, the operational team has put together another excellent quarter which is again in excess of budget."

The Company will release its September 2018 Quarterly Report to the market in late October 2018.

ENDS

For further information please contact: Peter Stern - Non-Executive Chairman Troy Resources Limited

T: (61 8) 9481 1277

E: troy@troyres.com.au

TROY RESOURCES LIMITED

Disclaimer

Troy Resources Limited published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 02:22:03 UTC
