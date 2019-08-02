Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Trubnaya Metallurgicheskaya Kmpny PAO    TRMK   RU000A0B6NK6

TRUBNAYA METALLURGICHESKAYA KMPNY PAO

(TRMK)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Trubnaya Metallurgicheskaya Kmpny : TMK Announces 2Q 2019 Operational Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 03:50am EDT

News

TMK Announces 2Q 2019 Operational Results

02.08.2019

The following contains forward-looking statements concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and assumptions of TMK management concerning known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

2Q 2019 shipments data is preliminary and may be adjusted.

TMK, one of the world's leading producers of tubular products for the oil and gas industry, announces its operational results for the second quarter and first half of 2019.

2Qand 1H 2019 Summary Results

(thousand tonnes)

Product

2Q 2019

1Q 2019

Change

1H 2019

1H2018

Change

Seamless pipe

680

672

1%

1,352

1,393

(3)%

Welded pipe

343

294

17%

637

662

(4)%

Total

1,023

965

6%

1,989

2,056

(3)%

Including:

OCTG

467

481

(3)%

948

952

0%

2Q 2019 vs. 1Q 2019

Total pipe shipments increased by 6% quarter-on-quarter, mainly due to higher sales of welded pipe shipments (up 17% quarter-on-quarter), driven by an increased shipments of large diameter pipe at the Russian division (up 54% quarter-on-quarter), as well as due to higher industrial pipe shipments due to the construction season in Russia.

This fully compensated for a lower quarter-on-quarter pipe shipments at the American division due to a continued North American market slowdown, impacted by oil price volatility, a continued decrease in rig count and high pipe inventories.

  • OCTG shipments decreased by 3% quarter-on-quarter, mainly due to lower shipment volumes at the American division, while at the Russian division OCTG shipments remained stable, supported by OCTG consumption with a higher demand for high tech products.

1H 2019 vs. 1H 2018

  • Total pipe shipments declined by 3% year-on-year, to 1,989 thousand tonnes. This was due to lower shipments of both seamless and welded pipe (down 3% and 4% year-on-year, respectively), resulting mainly from a decrease in shipments at the American division due to a continued market slowdown in the North American market.

This was partially offset by increased total pipe shipments at the Russian division, driven by higher shipments of large diameter pipe (up 48% year-on-year) and OCTG pipe.

  • OCTG shipments remained flat year-on-year at 948 thousand tonnes. OCTG shipments at the Russian division grew 9% year-on-year due to an increasing complexity of hydrocarbon production projects in Russia and a higher share of horizontal drilling.
  • Total shipments of premium-threaded connections increased by 4% year-on-year, to 201 thousand tonnes, while shipments at the Russian division increased 17% year-on-year.

Igor Korytko, CEO of TMK, said:

'In 2Q 2019 total pipe shipments increased 6% compared to the previous quarter, mainly driven by robust shipments at the Russian division. 1H 2019 performance was restrained by continued softness in the North American market. However, we achieved strong growth in Russia, where shipments of OCTG, our core product segment, grew 9% year-on-year due to high demand from the domestic oil and gas companies.

TMK remains focused on driving volumes of its expanding range of high-tech, high value-added products, including our unique premium connections. Through our market-leading R&D capabilities, we are continuing to develop innovative pipe solutions to support our major oil & gas clients on increasingly complex exploration and production projects.

In June 2019, TMK and NOVATEK signed a strategic partnership and cooperation agreement for supplying TMK's premium casing and tubingpipe until the end of 2023. We already supply tubular products with premium-threaded connections to many of NOVATEK's projects and believe that this agreement will reinforce our partnership.'

2019 Outlook

In Russia, TMK expects pipe consumption by domestic oil and gas companies to remain strong in 2019. The increased complexity of hydrocarbon production projects in Russia is expected to result in higher demand for high tech products.

In North America, the market situation is most likely to remain challenging with oil and steel price volatility, a slowdown in drilling activity and operators focusing on capital discipline, resulting in lower pipe demand and pressure on selling prices.

In Europe, TMK expects to see sustained demand for seamless industrial pipe in 2019 with the sales mix for the European Division comprising a higher share of high value-added products.

In 2019, TMK expects to increase pipe shipments at the Russian and European divisions year-on-year, providing the basis for a strong financial performance throughout 2019.

TMK Announces 2Q 2019 Operational Results

Share:


Read also


Disclaimer

TMK - Trubnaya Metallurgicheskaya Kompaniya PAO published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 07:49:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRUBNAYA METALLURGICHESKAY
03:50aTRUBNAYA METALLURGICHESKAYA KMPNY : TMK Announces 2Q 2019 Operational Results
PU
07/17TRUBNAYA METALLURGICHESKAYA KMPNY PA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/21TRUBNAYA METALLURGICHESKAYA KMPNY : TMK announces Board of Directors decisions a..
PU
06/21TRUBNAYA METALLURGICHESKAYA KMPNY : TMK holds Annual General Meeting of Sharehol..
PU
06/10TRUBNAYA METALLURGICHESKAYA KMPNY : NOVATEK & TMK Sign Memorandum on Strategic P..
AQ
06/06TRUBNAYA METALLURGICHESKAYA KMPNY : TMK and NOVATEK sign a Strategic Partnership..
PU
06/05TRUBNAYA METALLURGICHESKAYA KMPNY : TMK partners with the 23rd St. Petersburg In..
PU
05/20TRUBNAYA METALLURGICHESKAYA KMPNY : TMK Announces 1Q 2019 IFRS Results
PU
04/24TRUBNAYA METALLURGICHESKAYA KMPNY : TMK Announces 1Q 2019 Operational Results
PU
03/22TRUBNAYA METALLURGICHESKAYA KMPNY : TMK to Sell Ipsco Tubulars Inc.
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 145 M
EBIT 2019 466 M
Net income 2019 106 M
Debt 2019 1 383 M
Yield 2019 3,65%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,27x
EV / Sales2020 0,31x
Capitalization 14,4 M
Chart TRUBNAYA METALLURGICHESKAYA KMPNY PAO
Duration : Period :
Trubnaya Metallurgicheskaya Kmpny PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,56  $
Last Close Price 0,91  $
Spread / Highest target 107%
Spread / Average Target 71,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexandr Georgievich Shiryaev President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dmitriy Aleksandrovich Pumpyansky Chairman
Tigran Ishkhanovich Petrosyan Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Yuri Nikolaevich Ogurtsov Deputy Director General-Information Technology
Andrey Yuryevich Kaplunov Director & First Deputy Director General
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRUBNAYA METALLURGICHESKAYA KMPNY PAO927
NUCOR2.41%16 086
ARCELORMITTAL-21.16%15 976
POSCO--.--%15 118
NIPPON STEEL CORP-7.91%14 507
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO1.75%13 952
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group