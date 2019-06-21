Trubnaya Metallurgicheskaya Kmpny : TMK announces Board of Directors decisions and Management changes

News

TMK announces Board of Directors decisions and Management changes

21.06.2019

TMK today announces decisions taken by the Board of Directors at a meeting held on June 21, 2019.

Dmitry Pumpyanskiy was re-elected as the Chairman of TMK's Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors has elected Igor Korytko, Vice President for Efficiency Management of TMK, as the CEO of the Company effective June 22, 2019. Alexander Shiryaev, the current CEO, will continue to serve as amember of the Board of Directors.

Additionally, the Board of Directors has elected the Management Board as follows: Igor Korytko (Chairman of the Management Board), Denis Nesterov, Vyacheslav Popkov, Vladimir Oborsky, Tigran Petrosyan, Andrey Zimin, Sergey Chikalov.

Commenting on today's decisions, Dmitry Pumpyanskiy, Chairman of the Board of Directors of TMK, said: 'Over the years of Alexander Shiryaev being the CEO, TMK has transformed into an international company and one of the world's largest producers of steel pipes. Under his leadership, the Company has implemented a large-scale modernisation programme and established a cutting-edge R&D base, as well as developed unique expertise. All of this has helped TMK to become an industry leader. On behalf of the company and personally I would like to express my gratitude to Alexander Shiryaev. I am confident that Igor Korytko, the new CEO, will continue to implement TMK's strategic initiatives, including digital business transformation, which will enable the Company to further strengthen its competitive position.'

Igor Korytko joined TMK in August 2018 and was responsible for the digital business transformation. Prior to joining TMK, Igor held senior management positions at Mechel and its subsidiaries as well as at the Petrostal Metallurgical Plant.

Igor was born in 1974. He graduated from Chelyabinsk State Technical University (1997) with a degree in Engineering and South Ural State University (1998) with a degree in Economics and Management. He was granted a certificate of gratitude from the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation.

