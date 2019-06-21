Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Trubnaya Metallurgicheskaya Kmpny PAO    TRMK   RU000A0B6NK6

TRUBNAYA METALLURGICHESKAYA KMPNY PAO

(TRMK)
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Trubnaya Metallurgicheskaya Kmpny : TMK announces Board of Directors decisions and Management changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 01:00pm EDT

News

TMK announces Board of Directors decisions and Management changes

21.06.2019

TMK today announces decisions taken by the Board of Directors at a meeting held on June 21, 2019.

Dmitry Pumpyanskiy was re-elected as the Chairman of TMK's Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors has elected Igor Korytko, Vice President for Efficiency Management of TMK, as the CEO of the Company effective June 22, 2019. Alexander Shiryaev, the current CEO, will continue to serve as amember of the Board of Directors.

Additionally, the Board of Directors has elected the Management Board as follows: Igor Korytko (Chairman of the Management Board), Denis Nesterov, Vyacheslav Popkov, Vladimir Oborsky, Tigran Petrosyan, Andrey Zimin, Sergey Chikalov.

Commenting on today's decisions, Dmitry Pumpyanskiy, Chairman of the Board of Directors of TMK, said: 'Over the years of Alexander Shiryaev being the CEO, TMK has transformed into an international company and one of the world's largest producers of steel pipes. Under his leadership, the Company has implemented a large-scale modernisation programme and established a cutting-edge R&D base, as well as developed unique expertise. All of this has helped TMK to become an industry leader. On behalf of the company and personally I would like to express my gratitude to Alexander Shiryaev. I am confident that Igor Korytko, the new CEO, will continue to implement TMK's strategic initiatives, including digital business transformation, which will enable the Company to further strengthen its competitive position.'

Igor Korytko joined TMK in August 2018 and was responsible for the digital business transformation. Prior to joining TMK, Igor held senior management positions at Mechel and its subsidiaries as well as at the Petrostal Metallurgical Plant.

Igor was born in 1974. He graduated from Chelyabinsk State Technical University (1997) with a degree in Engineering and South Ural State University (1998) with a degree in Economics and Management. He was granted a certificate of gratitude from the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation.

TMK announces Board of Directors decisions and Management changes

Share:


Read also


Disclaimer

TMK - Trubnaya Metallurgicheskaya Kompaniya PAO published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 16:59:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRUBNAYA METALLURGICHESKAY
01:00pTRUBNAYA METALLURGICHESKAYA KMPNY : TMK announces Board of Directors decisions a..
PU
01:00pTRUBNAYA METALLURGICHESKAYA KMPNY : TMK holds Annual General Meeting of Sharehol..
PU
06/10TRUBNAYA METALLURGICHESKAYA KMPNY : NOVATEK & TMK Sign Memorandum on Strategic P..
AQ
06/06TRUBNAYA METALLURGICHESKAYA KMPNY : TMK and NOVATEK sign a Strategic Partnership..
PU
06/05TRUBNAYA METALLURGICHESKAYA KMPNY : TMK partners with the 23rd St. Petersburg In..
PU
05/20TRUBNAYA METALLURGICHESKAYA KMPNY : TMK Announces 1Q 2019 IFRS Results
PU
04/24TRUBNAYA METALLURGICHESKAYA KMPNY : TMK Announces 1Q 2019 Operational Results
PU
03/22TRUBNAYA METALLURGICHESKAYA KMPNY : TMK to Sell Ipsco Tubulars Inc.
PU
03/19TRUBNAYA METALLURGICHESKAYA KMPNY : TMK Reports Results of First Year into New S..
PU
03/19TRUBNAYA METALLURGICHESKAYA KMPNY : TMK Holds its 2019 Capital Markets Day
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 673 M
EBIT 2019 362 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 1 429 M
Yield 2019 3,05%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,52x
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
Capitalization 1 017 M
Chart TRUBNAYA METALLURGICHESKAYA KMPNY PAO
Duration : Period :
Trubnaya Metallurgicheskaya Kmpny PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,55 $
Spread / Average Target 58%
Managers
NameTitle
Alexandr Georgievich Shiryaev President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dmitriy Aleksandrovich Pumpyansky Chairman
Tigran Ishkhanovich Petrosyan Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Yuri Nikolaevich Ogurtsov Deputy Director General-Information Technology
Andrey Yuryevich Kaplunov Director & First Deputy Director General
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRUBNAYA METALLURGICHESKAYA KMPNY PAO941
POSCO--.--%17 813
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%15 873
NIPPON STEEL CORP-0.73%15 761
ARCELORMITTAL-15.66%15 198
NUCOR3.86%15 172
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About