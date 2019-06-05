Trubnaya Metallurgicheskaya Kmpny : TMK partners with the 23rd St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

TMK partners with the 23rd St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

05.06.2019

TMK has been a recurring partner in organizing the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

A TMK and Sinara Group delegation led by Dmitry Pumpyanskiy, Chairman of both companies' Boards of Directors, will participate in the forum. Dmitry Pumpyanskiy is planned to take part in, and speak at, a plenary session and a number of themed sessions.

The 23rd St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is held in Saint Petersburg from 6 to 8 June 2019. The annual forum dates back to 1997 and has been held under the patronage and with the participation of the President of the Russian Federation since 2006.

Photo Peter Kovalev/TASS

