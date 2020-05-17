True Public : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 1 Ending 31 Mar 2020 0 05/17/2020 | 09:11pm EDT Send by mail :

(Translation) Ref: TRUE-SEC 012/2563 15th May 2020 The President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand The Stock Exchange of Thailand Subject: Appointment of the Auditor and Submission of the Interim Financial Information for Q1/2020 Enclosure: 1. A Set of the Reviewed Interim Financial Information for Q1/2020 (Thai / English) 2. A Set of the Management's Discussion and Analysis for Q1/2020 (Thai / English) Reference is made to the announcement of the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") regarding the Notification of Capital Market Supervisory Board No. ThorChor 28/2563 dated 27th March 2020, granting a waiver in case of the listed company not able to hold the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders to appoint auditors due to the pandemic situation of Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") is able to submit the company's financial statements for the first quarter of the year 2020 reviewed by the auditors in the list of auditors approved by the SEC and appointed by the company's Board of Directors to the SEC and the company is required to propose the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders to further consider the appointment of the said auditor. True Corporation Public Company Limited (the "Company"), would like to inform you that the Board of Directors Meeting of the Company No. 2/2563 held on 28th February 2020, which has been scrutinized by the Audit Committee, resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders for the Year 2020 for appointment of auditors from PricewaterhouseCoopers ABAS Limited as listed below to be the Company's auditors for the year 2020; 1) Mr. Pisit Thangtanagul C.P.A. (Thailand) No. 4095 2) Mr. Kajornkiet Aroonpirodkul C.P.A. (Thailand) No. 3445 3) Mr. Paiboon Tunkoon C.P.A. (Thailand) No. 4298 4) Ms. Nuntika Limviriyalers C.P.A. (Thailand) No. 7358 The Company will propose the appointment of the auditors per the said list to the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders for the Year 2020, which will be held on 19th June 2020 according to the resolution of the Company's Board of Directors No. 4/2563 held on 7th May 2020. In this connection, the Company would like to submit an interim consolidated and separate financial information for the first quarter ending 31st March 2020, which was reviewed by the said auditors, to the Stock Exchange of Thailand. The Company reported a consolidated net loss to equity holders of the Company of Baht 161.17 million for the first quarter of the Year 2020, representing a change of greater than 20 percent compared with the net results of the same period in the last year. Please see further details in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for Q1/2020 as attached herewith. Please be informed accordingly. Respectfully yours, - Signature - Ms. Yupa Leewongcharoen Group Chief Financial Officer - 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis Overview True Group reported core service revenue growth of 5% YoY and consolidated service revenue growth of 3% to Baht 26.6 billion in 1Q20. EBITDA expanded 12% YoY due to higher revenues and 5% QoQ on lower selling and marketing expenses to Baht 8.5 billion excluding the effect of the new accounting standard ( TFRS16) . Reported EBITDA and operating profit were Baht 12. 2 billion and Baht 2. 3 billion respectively. True Group has laid out various cost and productivity initiatives to sustainably enhance profitability while adapting itself under the COVID- 19 impact on the Thai economy. These include efficient spending on subsidy with quality subscriber growth, progressing toward online and digital marketing, sales channel and manpower productivity, network optimization and content selection. TrueMove H's service revenue increased 5.2% YoY to Baht 20.1 billion in 1Q20 primarily driven by double- digit growth of postpaid revenues and grew 1. 2% QoQ despite the COVID- 19 impact pressuring international roaming and tourist related revenues in late quarter. TrueMove maintained its industry' s outperformance during such crisis while the overall industry' s service revenue grew 1. 6% YoY but contracted 2. 1% QoQ with impact from COVID- 19 and competitive intensity in the prepaid market primarily on fixed- speed unlimited data plans. TrueMove H's postpaid acquisition remained strong with net adds of 300k in 1Q20. It ended the quarter with total subscriber base of 30.3 million, of which 8.6 million were postpaid and 21.7 million were prepaid users. TrueMove H' s solid performance was driven by its network strength, proven with the latest Q1 nPerf results as the best mobile internet provider for four consecutive years particularly on browsing and streaming performance, and materialized synergy with strategic partners leveraging their nationwide distribution channels whose outlets are not affected by the lockdown. This, combined with its segmented propositions and privileges that match customers' needs along with increasing data usage and digital transactions should stimulate TrueMove H's growth further. TrueOnline's broadband internet revenue was Baht 6.5 billion in 1Q20, a growth of 4.7% from the previous year, as consumer broadband revenue increased on positive response to the 1Gbps and TrueID TV bundled propositions. Its broadband subscriber base expanded to 3. 9 million with 55k net adds during the first quarter amid market competition with discounts and speed upgrade as key attractions. To capture rising demand for broadband internet usage as work from home and online transactions become more prevalent, TrueOnline introduced special propositions including speed shuffle and upgrade for contract extension, VLearn package for e-learning and VWork package for work from home supporting video conferencing platform "True Virtual World" while adding benefits through TrueID TV allowing customers to enjoy world- class quality content and True Points. These have received promising market response expecting to drive growth and enlarging up-sell and cross-sell potentials further. TrueVisions' service revenue was Baht 2. 6 billion in 1Q20 pressured by COVID- 19 impact predominantly on an absence of entertainment events and live- sports postponement which lowered their associated revenues and costs. Its total customer base remained relatively flat at approximately 4 million by the end of the first quarter. In addition to strengthening True Group' s convergence offerings with high quality international and local content, TrueVisions saw positive progression on its Online Station with influencer network adding additional revenue streams and boosting effective customer acquisition across True Group' s various businesses. 1 True Digital Group continues to differentiate True Group from other operators with its growing ecosystem of platforms and services. TrueID, its digital media platform, was the most downloaded application in the entertainment category in 1Q20, with monthly video views of 141 million views and reached its highest video on demand views (VOD) at 36.9 million views, representing 400% growth from the previous year. In addition, content subscription on TrueID continued to increase to over 285,000 content transactions while the added live chat, voice calling, and direct chat functions exhibited growth with 280,000 active users per month since its launch. TrueID TV, its OTT platform, also saw an incremental scale with 843,000 TrueID TV boxes shipped. True Digital Solutions expanded its client base and partnership on various smart solutions for industry verticals such as agriculture, retail, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and healthcare. The unit connected over 242,000 IoT endpoints and devices. The COVID- 19 pandemic has caused an economic downturn with lower activities and tourist arrivals. Telecommunication industry has been pressured by lower tourist related revenues for both inbound and outbound as well as certain shop closure. The current crisis, however, comes with growth opportunity as demand for mobile data, broadband and online services has surged following the lockdown in late first quarter. To ensure that True Group' s customers and business partners could access the services at all time, True Group added bandwidth capacity to accommodate local and international connections and set up dedicated teams to support quality of networks nationwide. It also provided special privileges including voice calls, 10GB mobile internet and 100Mbps broadband internet upgrade to registered users in April and May through collaboration with the NBTC as well as upgrading package for TrueVisions' customers. Additionally, True Group has offered access to a cloud- based integrated solutions platform True Virtual World" to support work from home arrangements, e- learning and entertainments. It also extends partnership in healthcare segment providing digital infrastructure and platforms including 5G network and devices, robotics " True5G Connect & Care Tech" , Teleclinic, Virtual COVID- 19 Clinic and VHealth platforms. As consumers and businesses rapidly move toward digital and solution based, online transactions and e- commerce, True Group is in a good position to grow alongside this emergence of new normal with its comprehensive digital ecosystem and solutions. 2 1Q20 Financial Summary True Group reported a consolidated net loss to shareholders of the parent company of Baht 161.2 million in 1Q20, representing a change of greater than 20% YoY, which is summarized as below: True Group's consolidated service revenue increased 3.0% YoY to Baht 26.6 billion in 1Q20 driven mainly by the cellular business whose service revenue grew 5.2% YoY with higher nonvoice usage. EBITDA expanded 12% YoY due to service revenue growth and 5% QoQ on lower selling and marketing expenses to Baht 8.5 billion excluding the effect of the new accounting standard (TFRS16). Reported EBITDA and operating profit were Baht 12.2 billion and Baht 2.3 billion respectively. The TFRS 16 adoption negatively affected True Group's bottom line performance of approximately Baht 0.2 billion. This resulted in a net loss to shareholders of the parent company totaling Baht 161.2 million in 1Q20 compared to profit of Baht 1.5 billion in 1Q19 which had positive impact from DIF incremental value totaling Baht 1.2 billion. Excluding the TFRS 16 impact, True Group recorded a profit of Baht 48 million in the first quarter of 2020. 3 Consolidated Results of Operations - Normalized Basis (UnauCiteC) 1Q20 4Q19 1Q19 % Change (Baht in millions unless otherwise indicated) Y-o-Y Q-o-Q Revenues from providing services 30,061 30,787 29,675 1.3 (2.4) Interconnection revenue 389 515 838 (53.6) (24.5) Network rental revenue 3,091 3,061 3,024 2.2 1.0 Service revenue 26,581 27,210 25,813 3.0 (2.3) Core Service revenue 25,813 25,607 24,675 4.6 0.8 Revenues from product sales 4,784 6,894 3,280 45.9 (30.6) Total revenues 34,844 37,681 32,955 5.7 (7.5) Total cost of providing services 20,255 22,442 21,194 (4.4) (9.7) Regulatory costs 669 634 725 (7.7) 5.5 Interconnection cost 534 733 925 (42.3) (27.1) Cost of providing services exclude IC 10,873 14,878 14,171 (23.3) (26.9) Depreciation and amortization 8,179 6,198 5,373 52.2 32.0 Cost of sales 5,342 7,306 3,810 40.2 (26.9) Selling and administrative expenses 6,922 7,221 6,421 7.8 (4.1) Depreciation and amortization 1,714 1,148 682 151.4 49.3 Others 5,207 6,072 5,740 (9.3) (14.3) EBITDA 12,219 8,058 7,584 61.1 51.6 EBITDA excl. TFRS 16 impact 8,458 8,058 7,584 11.5 5.0 Depreciation and amortization (9,894) (7,346) (6,055) 63.4 34.7 Operating profit 2,326 712 1,529 52.1 226.9 Interest expense (net) (3,696) (1,938) (1,535) 140.8 90.7 Interest income 143 90 99 45.4 59.4 Interest expense (3,839) (2,028) (1,634) 135.0 89.3 Other financial fees (96) (83) (40) 141.9 15.7 Financial cost related to license (441) (475) (509) (13.4) (7.2) Income tax (expense) revenue 25 26 28 (11.2) (3.6) Share of results in subsidiaries and associates 1,017 1,060 2,139 (52.5) (4.1) (Income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests 37 39 15 144.1 (6.2) Foreign exchange gain (loss) 357 (55) (26) NM NM Other (expense) income 310 925 (93) NM (66.4) Net profit (loss) to equity holders of the Company (161) 210 1,509 NM NM Non-controlling interests (37) (39) (15) (144.1) 6.2 Net profit (loss) for the year (198) 171 1,494 NM NM Remark: 1Q20 non-recurring items partly comprised foreign exchange gain totaling Baht 357 million. Core service revenue excludes revenues from event based and non-core services such as outsourcing call center, non-recurring contracted business as well as entertainment and others. 4 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS True Group's consolidated service revenue was Baht 26.6 billion, increasing 3.0% YoY mainly due to continued solid growth of the cellular business particularly on the postpaid segment with higher non-voice revenue and subscriber base. QoQ decline of 2.3% was driven by impact from COVID-19 pandemic and city lockdown with an absence of events which lowered both associated revenues and costs. Core service revenue continued to grow at 5% YoY and 1% QoQ in the first quarter of 2020. TrueMove H continued to outgrow the industry as its network strength and synergy with business partners particularly on nationwide distribution channels gained traction further. The business gained 300k postpaid net adds in 1Q20 boosting its service revenue up 5.2% YoY, 1.2% QoQ to Baht 20.1 billion and value market share to 30.6% amid quarterly contraction trend of the other industry players. TrueMove H ended the first quarter with total subscriber base of 30.3 million, of which 8.6 million were postpaid and 21.7 million were prepaid users. Its blended ARPU improved QoQ and YoY to Baht 213. The combined voice and non-voice revenue increased 5.4% YoY and 1.3% QoQ to Baht 19.0 billion driven by solid growth in the postpaid segment whose revenue grew in double-digit rate from the previous year as well as expanding sales channels.

combined voice and non-voice revenue Revenue from international roaming and other services were relatively flat at Baht 1.1 billion with the lockdown impact on tourist related revenues starting in late first quarter. TrueOnline's service revenue was Baht 9.1 billion, increasing 3.1% YoY on broadband internet growth while softening 4.0% QoQ on an absence of both revenue and cost related to True Touch, contact center service, as True Group sold its stake in late December 2019. TrueOnline's core service revenue continued to grow at 6% YoY and 1% QoQ in 1Q20. Broadband, Internet and Business Data Service was Baht 6.5 billion, increasing 4.7% YoY due to consumer broadband growth amid market competition with industry-wide discounts and speed upgrade. Broadband revenue excluding non-recurring, contracted business grew 5% YoY and 2% QoQ.

The 1Gbps fiber through Gigatex Fiber Router as well as bundled offering with TrueID TV received positive market responses driving broadband subscriber base up to 3.9 million with net adds of 55k in 1Q20. TrueVisions' service revenue was Baht 2 . 6 billion declining from other service revenues ( comprising entertainment, sponsorship, advertising and other revenues ) to Baht 768 million given COVID - 19 impact mainly on an absence of entertainment events and live - sports postponement which lowered both their associated revenues and costs . Subscription and installation revenue softened 5 . 9 % YoY to Baht 1 . 8 billion, representing 71 % of TrueVisions' service revenue. While TrueVisions' quality content is shared across True Group's multiple platforms, the business will further place importance on content selection to enhance revenue and return on investment.

. % . % Along with consumers' behavior shift toward streaming content and digital media consumption, content subscription on the digital platform, 5 TrueID, continued to increase to over 285,000 content transactions. Product sales increased 45.9% YoY to Baht 4.8 billion on positive response to device- bundling campaigns but decreased 30.6% QoQ due to seasonality with high sales of the new iPhone model in the fourth quarter. Efficient subsidy spending aiming for high-quality subscriber growth will be key focus to improve margin.

increased 45.9% YoY to Baht 4.8 billion on positive response to device- bundling campaigns but decreased 30.6% QoQ due to seasonality with high sales of the new iPhone model in the fourth quarter. Efficient subsidy spending aiming for high-quality subscriber growth will be key focus to improve margin. Regulatory costs decreased 7.7% YoY but increased 5.5% QoQ to Baht 669 million following solid growth of the cellular service revenue.

decreased 7.7% YoY but increased 5.5% QoQ to Baht 669 million following solid growth of the cellular service revenue. Net IC expense was Baht 145 million, increasing YoY but decreasing QoQ on higher and lower net off-net traffic, respectively.

was Baht 145 million, increasing YoY but decreasing QoQ on higher and lower net off-net traffic, respectively. Core operating expense ( comprising cost of providing services excluding IC and other S&A ) was Baht 16.1 billion, dropping 19% YoY and 23% QoQ mainly from the TFRS 16 adoption; excluding this, core operating expense was flat (-0.3%) YoY and decreased 5% QoQ on lower selling and marketing expenses as well as savings from the lockdown with lower rental and entertainment event related costs.

comprising cost of providing services excluding IC and other S&A was Baht 16.1 billion, dropping 19% YoY and 23% QoQ mainly from the TFRS 16 adoption; excluding this, core operating expense was flat (-0.3%) YoY and decreased 5% QoQ on lower selling and marketing expenses as well as savings from the lockdown with lower rental and entertainment event related costs. EBITDA grew 12% YoY mainly due to higher service revenue and 5% QoQ following SG&A decline to Baht 8.5 billion excluding the TFRS 16 impact. Reported EBITDA was Baht 12.2 billion with margin on service revenue of 46% in 1Q20.

grew 12% YoY mainly due to higher service revenue and 5% QoQ following SG&A decline to Baht 8.5 billion excluding the TFRS 16 impact. Reported EBITDA was Baht 12.2 billion with margin on service revenue of 46% in 1Q20. Depreciation and amortization expenses increased to Baht 9.9 billion following the TFRS 16 adoption and continued network expansion.

increased to Baht 9.9 billion following the TFRS 16 adoption and continued network expansion. These drove operating profit to Baht 2.3 billion compared to Baht 712 million in 4Q19 and Baht 1.5 billion in 1Q19.

to Baht 2.3 billion compared to Baht 712 million in 4Q19 and Baht 1.5 billion in 1Q19. Interest expense (net) increased to Baht 3.7 billion or Baht 2.2 billion excluding the TFRS 16 impact with higher debt level to support business expansion and license fee payments.

(net) increased to Baht 3.7 billion or Baht 2.2 billion excluding the TFRS 16 impact with higher debt level to support business expansion and license fee payments. Income tax revenue decreased YoY to Baht 25 million with higher current tax than the same period last year.

decreased YoY to Baht 25 million with higher current tax than the same period last year. The TFRS 16 adoption caused a negative bottom line impact of Baht 0.2 billion resulting a net loss of Baht 161 million. Excluding this, True Group recorded a profit of Baht 48 million in the first quarter of 2020. 6 Normalized Revenue Profile Consolidated Revenues (Before Intersegment Eliminations) (Unaudited) 1Q20 4Q19 1Q19 % Change % of revenue % of revenue % of revenue (Baht in millions unless otherwise indicated) Revenue after Revenue after Revenue after YoY QoQ eliminations eliminations eliminations TrueMove H 28,491 30,313 26,159 8.9 (6.0) Service revenue 20,094 19,850 19,103 5.2 1.2 - Voice and Non-Voice 18,969 18,719 17,993 5.4 1.3 - IR and others 1,125 1,131 1,109 1.4 (0.5) Interconnection revenue 389 516 838 (53.6) (24.5) Network rental revenue 2,982 2,954 2,916 2.2 1.0 Product sales 5,026 6,994 3,301 52.3 (28.1) Intersegment elimination (1,466) (1,381) (1,068) 37.2 6.2 TrueMove H after elimination 27,025 77.6% 28,932 76.8% 25,090 76.1% 7.7 (6.6) TrueOnline 9,242 9,670 8,956 3.2 (4.4) Core service revenue 9,101 9,035 8,627 5.5 0.7 Service revenue 9,101 9,477 8,831 3.1 (4.0) - Broadband, Internet and Business Data Service 6,529 6,697 6,238 4.7 (2.5) - Others 2,572 2,780 2,594 (0.8) (7.5) Network rental revenue (FOC) 109 108 108 1.4 0.9 Product sales 31 85 17 80.4 (63.3) Intersegment elimination (3,552) (3,434) (3,378) 5.2 3.4 TrueOnline after elimination 5,690 16.3% 6,236 16.5% 5,579 16.9% 2.0 (8.8) TrueVisions 2,614 3,044 2,948 (11.3) (14.1) Service revenue 2,613 3,043 2,894 (9.7) (14.1) - Subscription and installation 1,845 1,881 1,961 (5.9) (1.9) - Others 768 1,162 934 (17.7) (33.9) Product sales 1 0 54 (98.4) 215.3 Intersegment elimination (485) (531) (663) (26.8) (8.6) TrueVisions after elimination 2,129 6.1% 2,513 6.7% 2,285 6.9% (6.8) (15.3) Consolidated revenues 40,347 43,027 38,063 6.0 (6.2) Intersegment elimination (5,503) (5,346) (5,109) 7.7 2.9 Consolidated revenues - net 34,844 100% 37,681 100.0% 32,955 100% 5.7 (7.5) Remark: TrueOnline's other revenues include revenues related to network O&M, digital platform and privilege programs. 7 Consolidated Balance Sheet and Cash Flows (Unaudited) 31 Mar 20 31 Dec 19 % Change (Baht in millions unless otherwise indicated) Balance Sheet Cash and cash equivalents 12,866 49,405 (74.0) Trade accounts receivable, net 37,866 37,396 1.3 Other receivables 9,307 10,217 (8.9) Other current assets 40,739 37,432 8.8 Total current assets 100,778 134,449 (25.0) Property, plant and equipment, net 212,943 228,962 (7.0) Goodwill, net 9,994 9,994 0.0 Intangible assets, net 126,656 114,622 10.5 Deferred income tax assets 4,925 3,275 50.4 Other non-current assets 149,030 32,690 355.9 Total non-current assets 503,548 389,543 29.3 Total assets 604,326 523,993 15.3 Short-term borrowings 13,880 16,663 (16.7) Trade accounts payable 65,236 65,935 (1.1) Other payables 32,191 43,430 (25.9) Current portion of long-term borrowings 28,507 18,037 58.0 Other current liabilities 17,974 7,086 153.7 Total current liabilities 157,788 151,150 4.4 Long-term borrowings 165,415 178,030 (7.1) Deferred income tax liabilities 5,574 6,271 (11.1) Liabilities under agreements and licenses for operations 41,697 38,598 8.0 Employee benefit obligations 3,839 3,750 2.4 Other non-current liabilities 145,451 20,175 NM Total non-current liabilities 361,976 246,823 46.7 Total liabilities 519,764 397,974 30.6 Total shareholder's equity 84,562 126,019 (32.9) Total liabilities and shareholder's equity 604,326 523,993 15.3 31 Mar 20 31 Mar 19 % Change Cash Flows Cash flows from operating activities before interest and tax 2,520 3,101 (18.7) Net interest and tax paid (2,534) (1,928) 31.4 Cash flows from operating activities (net) (14) 1,173 NM Cash flows (used in) from investing activities (33,935) (9,888) 243.2 Cash flows (used in) from financing activities (2,620) 10,626 (124.7) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (36,569) 1,911 NM Beginning cash balance and effects of exchange rate changes 49,435 20,709 138.7 Ending cash balance 12,866 22,620 (43.1) 8 FINANCIAL POSITION True Group is in compliance with and meets all of its debt obligations. At the end of 1Q20, net debt to equity ratio increased to 2.3 times as the impairment of lease assets was deducted from retained earnings at the beginning of the year following the TFRS 16 adoption while net debt to EBITDA ratio increased to 5.1 times with higher debt level to support continued business expansion. The Group's current ratio improved YoY to 0.6 times driven by lower accrued expenses as a result of the 900MHz payment extension. Its ROE was 3.8% while net profit margin, excluding the TFRS 16 impact, was 0.1% in 1Q20. Financial Ratios 1Q20 4Q19 1Q19 Current Ratio Times 0.6 0.9 0.5 Net Debt to EBITDA Times 5.1 4.6 2.5 Net Debt to Equity Times 2.3 1.2 1.1 Return on Equity (ROE) % 3.8 4.4 7.1 Net Profit Margin (excl. TFRS16 impact as well as gain related to asset sale to DIF and unitholding in the fund) % 0.1 -1.6 1.0 Assets True Group's assets increased 15.3% from the end of 2019 to Baht 604.3 billion mainly due to Right-of-use assets totaling Baht 113.8 billion following the TFRS 16 adoption (see more detail in the note to financial statements section 4 and 13).

increased 15.3% from the end of 2019 to Baht 604.3 billion mainly due to totaling Baht 113.8 billion following the TFRS 16 adoption (see more detail in the note to financial statements section 4 and 13). Property, plant and equipment (net) decreased 7.0% from the end of 2019 to Baht 212.9 billion due to TFRS 16 effect as lease assets previously recorded under property, plant and equipment is now recorded under rights-of-use assets.

decreased 7.0% from the end of 2019 to Baht 212.9 billion due to TFRS 16 effect as lease assets previously recorded under property, plant and equipment is now recorded under rights-of-use assets. Intangible assets (net) increased 10.5% from the end of 2019 to Baht 126.7 billion on acquisition of the 2600 MHz spectrum license during the quarter.

increased 10.5% from the end of 2019 to Baht 126.7 billion on acquisition of the 2600 MHz spectrum license during the quarter. Investment in associates and interest in joint ventures was flat from the end of 2019 at Baht 26.2 billion (see more detail in the note to financial statements section 11).

Trade account receivables (net) increased 1.3% from the end of 2019 to Baht 37.9 billion along with the Group's business expansion (see more detail in the note to financial statements section 10). Average collection period decreased from 94 at the end of 2019 to 92 days. Consolidated Separate financial information financial information 31 March 31 December 31 March 31 December 2020 2019 2020 2019 Baht Million Baht Million Baht Million Baht Million Receivable from TOT 332.97 343.35 332.97 343.35 Billed customers 18,662.39 20,610.57 868.84 860.59 Receivables and accrued income from related parties (Note 23) 13,849.34 12,985.49 11,378.81 10,824.74 Trade accounts receivable 32,844.70 33,939.41 12,580.62 12,028.68 9 Accrued income 12,162.89 10,420.15 2,268.93 2,268.96 Total trade accounts receivable 45,007.59 44,359.56 14,849.55 14,297.64 LessExpected credit loss (7,141.33 ) (6,964.03) (2,989.74 ) (2,990.01) Trade accounts receivable, net 37,866.26 37,395.53 11,859.81 11,307.63 At 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019, trade receivables, included in trade and other receivables in statements of financial position, can analyse aging as follows: Consolidated Separate financial information financial information 31 March 31 December 31 March 31 December 2020 2019 2020 2019 Baht Million Baht Million Baht Million Baht Million Current 9,535.59 10,586.64 1,179.42 2,369.28 Less than 3 months 9,119.47 9,547.15 1,881.92 4,071.14 3 - 6 months 4,301.64 3,312.06 2,306.51 428.18 6 - 12 months 3,198.06 2,517.01 1,560.09 1,547.56 More than 12 months 6,689.94 7,976.55 5,652.68 3,612.52 Trade accounts receivable 32,844.70 33,939.41 12,580.62 12,028.68 Accrued income 12,162.89 10,420.15 2,268.93 2,268.96 Total trade accounts receivable 45,007.59 44,359.56 14,849.55 14,297.64 LessExpected credit loss (7,141.33 ) (6,964.03) (2,989.74 ) (2,990.01) Trade accounts receivable, net 37,866.26 37,395.53 11,859.81 11,307.63 Liabilities True Group's total liabilities increased 30.6% from the end of 2019 to Baht 519.8 billion primarily from lease liabilities (current and non-current portion) of Baht 136 billion as a result of the TFRS 16 adoption this year (see more detail in the note to financial statements section 17).

increased 30.6% from the end of 2019 to Baht 519.8 billion primarily from (current and non-current portion) of Baht 136 billion as a result of the TFRS 16 adoption this year (see more detail in the note to financial statements section 17). Interest bearing debt (short-term and long-term borrowings excluding financial leases) increased 1.3% from year end to Baht 207.8 billion in order to support the Group's business expansion and license fee payments of which the 900 MHz and 2600 MHz installments were paid during the quarter.

(short-term and long-term borrowings excluding financial leases) increased 1.3% from year end to Baht 207.8 billion in order to support the Group's business expansion and license fee payments of which the 900 MHz and 2600 MHz installments were paid during the quarter. Trade accounts payable declined 1.1% from the end of 2019 to Baht 65.2 billion driven by vendor payments during the period. Shareholders' equity Shareholders' equity declined to Baht 84.6 billion directly driven by the effect from the TFRS 16 adoption totaling Baht 38 billion, mainly asset impairment, which was deducted from retained earnings at the beginning of the year to reflect value of lease assets in use. Cash Flow True Group's primary capital resources in 1Q20 were cash flows from financing activities with additional borrowings to support the Group's business expansion and spectrum license payments. Net cash used in financing activities in 1Q20 as reported in 10 the financial statement was Baht 2.6 billion driven by TFRS 16 adoption with a record of repayments to lease liabilities of Baht 5.3 billion under financing cash flows; excluding this, cash flows from financing activities was Baht 2.7 billion. Cash flows from operating activities in 1Q20 were Baht 2.5 billion before interest and tax and negative Baht 13.5 million after interest and tax payments, declining YoY on higher working capital requirements as well as interest and tax payments.

in 1Q20 were Baht 2.5 billion before interest and tax and negative Baht 13.5 million after interest and tax payments, declining YoY on higher working capital requirements as well as interest and tax payments. Cash flows used in investing activities increased YoY to Baht 33.9 billion in 1Q20 mainly due to acquisition of intangible assets totaling 27 billion as cash payments for the 900 MHz and 2600 MHz installments were made in the first quarter of 2020. Cash CAPEX on PPE declined to Baht 7.3 billion.

increased YoY to Baht 33.9 billion in 1Q20 mainly due to acquisition of intangible assets totaling 27 billion as cash payments for the 900 MHz and 2600 MHz installments were made in the first quarter of 2020. Cash CAPEX on PPE declined to Baht 7.3 billion. True Group ended the first quarter of 2020 with cash and cash equivalents of Baht 12.9 billion. Significant event in 1Q20 In February 2020, TUC won the bidding for 2600 MHz (90 MHz) and 26 GHz (800 MHz) spectrum licenses for the period of 15 years at the bidding price of Baht 17,872.89 million and Baht 3,576.89 respectively Spectrum Range Bandwidth Price (Baht million) 2600 MHz 2600 - 2690 MHz 90 MHz 17,872.89 26 GHz 24.3 - 25.1 GHz 800 MHz 3,576.89 Adoption of new financial reporting standards The Group has adopted financial reporting standards relating to financial instruments (TAS 32, TFRS 7 and TFRS 9) and leases standard (TFRS 16) retrospectively from 1 January 2020, but has not restated comparatives for the 2019 reporting period, as permitted in the standards. The reclassifications and the adjustments arising from the changes in accounting policies are therefore recognized in the statement of financial position on 1 January 2020. The Group has adopted new accounting guideline for investment in associates investing in Infrastructure Fund which described in Note 5 due to the Thai Accounting standard No. 106 (TAS 106) accounting for investment companies has been superseded by TFRS 9 for the period beginning on or after 1 January 2020. The following tables show the adjustments made to the amounts recognised in each line item in the statement of financial position upon adoption of the financial reporting standards relate to financial instruments (TAS 32 and TFRS 9) and leases standard (TFRS 16) and adjustments from change in accounting standards of associate: Consolidated financial information At TFRS 16 Adjustments At 31 December TAS 32 Reclassifications from change in 1 January 2019 and TFRS 9 and adjustments accounting 2020 11 Previously Reclassifications standards of Restated reported and adjustments associate Baht Million Baht Million Baht Million Baht Million Baht Million Statement of financial position Trade and other receivable 47,612.58 (218.79) (2,588.71) - 44,805.08 Short-term investment 1.13 (1.13) - - - General investments 1,071.67 (1,071.67) - - - Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - 711.68 - - 711.68 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income - 401.72 - - 401.72 Other financial assets at 1.02 - 1.02 amortised cost - - Investment in available for sale - - securities 141.25 (141.25) - Other current assets 5,897.33 (0.37) - - 5,896.96 Investment in associates and - (186.87) 25,972.52 interests in joint ventures 26,159.39 - Investment property 1,319.61 - (101.83) - 1,217.78 Property, plant and equipment 228,962.45 - (20,476.40) - 208,486.05 Right-of-use assets - - 108,009.37 - 108,009.37 Intangible assets 115,130.82 - (2,044.95) - 113,085.87 Deferred income tax assets 3,275.16 41.51 2,066.74 - 5,383.41 Trade and other payable (109,365.09) - 50.53 - (109,314.56) Other current liabilities (6,910.15) 816.78 - - (6,093.37) Other non-current liabilities (13,636.20) 2,442.55 - - (11,193.65) Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss - (3,248.08) - - (3,248.08) Current portion of lease liabilities - - (13,002.62) - (13,002.62) Current portion of long-term borrowings (18,037.02) - 1,934.64 - (16,102.38) Long-term borrowings (178,029.70) - 5,740.54 - (172,289.16) Lease liabilities - - (118,476.63) - (118,476.63) Liabilities under agreements and licenses for operation (61,839.01) - 2,364.66 - (59,474.35) Provisions (3,507.12) - (1,231.64) - (4,738.76) Non-controlling interests 651.20 - (0.31) - 650.89 Deficits (33,630.89) (266.03) (37,756.61) (186.87) (71,840.40) 12 Attachments Original document

