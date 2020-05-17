Log in
TRUE CORPORATION

(TRUE)
True Public : Reviewed financial performance Quarter 1 (F45)

05/17/2020 | 09:11pm EDT

Headline:

Reviewed financial performance Quarter 1 (F45)

Security Symbol:

TRUE

Announcement Details

Financial Statement (F45)

Company name

TRUE CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Quarter

Quarter 1

(In thousands)

Financial Statement

Quarter 1

Status

Reviewed

Ending

31 March

Year

2020

2019

Profit (loss) attributable to equity

(161,176)

1,508,689

holders of the Company *

EPS (baht)

(0.005)

0.05

Type of report

Unqualified opinion with an emphasis of matters

*For consolidated financial statements

Please review financial statement (Full Version) before making investment decision

"The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete. In addition, the company has already reported and disseminated its financial statements in full via the SET Electronic Listed Company Information Disclosure (SET Portal)."

Signature ___________________________

(Ms. Yupa Leewongcharoen)

Group Chief Financial Officer

Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

True Corporation pcl published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 01:10:06 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2020 142 B
EBIT 2020 6 128 M
Net income 2020 -205 M
Debt 2020 197 B
Yield 2020 0,76%
P/E ratio 2020 246x
P/E ratio 2021 142x
EV / Sales2020 2,13x
EV / Sales2021 2,03x
Capitalization 106 B
Managers
NameTitle
Suphachai Chearavanont Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anat Mekpaiboonvatana Co-President
Sarit Jinnasith Co-President
Dhanin Chearavanont Chairman
Vichaow Rakphongphairoj Group COO, Director & Head-Network Quality
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRUE CORPORATION0.00%3 308
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-10.90%226 390
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-1.44%81 587
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-6.38%70 015
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY1.91%50 256
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC-0.13%36 274
