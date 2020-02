Thailand's telecoms regulator raised over 100 billion baht ($3.21 billion) for 48 licenses for 5G services on Sunday, ahead of an expected commercial rollout later this year.

Total Access Communication Pcl, won two licenses.

Two state-run operators, CAT Telecom and TOT, won two and four licenses, respectively.

