TRUE CORPORATION PCL

(TRUE)
True PCL : Additional Notification of the investment in Crave Interactive Limited

04/04/2019 | 07:17am EDT

(-Translation-)

Ref: TRUE-SEC 011/2562

4th April 2019

The President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject: Additional Notification of the investment in Crave Interactive Limited

True Corporation Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to inform the Stock Exchange of Thailand that True Digital & Media Platform Company Limited ("TDMP"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has invested in Crave Interactive Limited ("CRAVE"), a company engaged in global hospitality technology business and incorporated under the United Kingdom Law, at the shareholding proportion of 51.0% of total shares in CRAVE for consideration of no greater than USD 25 million or Baht 796.50 million (calculated from currency exchange rate of the Bank of Thailand as at 1st April 2019). The objective of this investment is to use CRAVE's technology to enhance the Company's IoT (Internet of Things) business.

Consequently, the following companies become the Company's new subsidiaries;

1.CRAVE (incorporated in the United Kingdom)

2.Crave Interactive B.V. (incorporated in the Netherlands) (CRAVE holds 100% of total issued shares)

3.Crave Interactive Inc. (incorporated in the United States of America) (CRAVE holds 100% of total issued shares)

This transaction is not regarded as a connected transaction and not a major acquisition of assets according to the regulations of the Capital Market Supervisory Board and the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

-Signature-

Miss Yupa Leewongcharoen

Co-Group Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

True Corporation pcl published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 11:16:08 UTC
About