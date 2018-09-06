True PCL : Additional information on Report on the material progress on the revenue submission during the subscribers protection period and the dispute in relation to high speed internet (ADSL) service

(Translation)

Ref.: TRUE-SEC 023/2561

6th September 2018

The President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject:Additional information on Report on the material progress on the revenue submission during the subscribers protection period and the dispute in relation to high speed internet (ADSL) service

Reference: The Notification Letter from True Ref.: TRUE-SEC 022/2561 dated 5th September 2018

True Corporation Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform you of material progress on the revenue submission during the subscribers protection period and the dispute in relation to high speed internet (ADSL) service, detailed as follows:

1) Reference is made to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission ("NBTC") resolution imposed upon True Move Company Limited ("TrueMove"), a subsidiary of the Company, to submit Baht 3,381.95 million of its revenue from providing mobile phone service on 1800 MHz frequency spectrum during the subscribers protection period starting from its entering into the interim subscribers protection measure pursuant to the NBTC's Notification on Protection for Subscribers upon the Expiration of Concession Agreements or the Agreement to Operate B.E. 2013. In this respect, the Company would like to inform you that TrueMove disagrees with the resolution of the NBTC. TrueMove is waiting for official notification from the NBTC for consideration in details for our further action, and will keep you informed of the progress.

2) On 28th October 2005, TOT Public Company Limited ("TOT") had filed an arbitration claim against the Company, claiming that the Company was in breach of the Joint Operation and Joint Investment Agreement in providing high speed internet (ADSL) service or allowing other parties to make use of the said system's equipment to provide ADSL service and claimed for the damages from their lack of revenue from ADSL service, details of which had already been disclosed in the Year 2017 form 56-1.

In this connection, the Company would like to inform you of material progress of the case that on 4th September, 2018 the Company had received the award rendered by the

Arbitral Tribunal ordering the Company to pay TOT penalty for a breach of contract as follows: (1) an amount calculated from September 2001 to August 2015, totaling Baht 59,120.65 million and interest of Baht 16,978.65 million plus interest at the rate of 6.6875 percent per annum of the principle amount of Baht 59,120.65 million calculated from September 2015 until the payment is fully made, and (2) an amount calculated from October 2015 to December 2017 totaling Baht 17,076.92 million and interest of

Baht 1,298.05 million plus interest at the rate of 6.6875 percent per annum of the principle amount of Baht 17,076.92 million calculated from January 2018 until the payment is fully made.

The Company would also like to inform you that the case is not final. In this regard, since the Company has, with due respect, disagreed with the said award. Further, the Arbitral

Tribunal was with dissenting opinion. The Company will take further legal action by filing an appeal to competent court within legal time limit, which generally is 90 days. In the meantime, the Company is studying the award with legal department and is waiting for opinion of the minority of the Arbitral Tribunal to be sent to us from the Arbitral Tribunal. After the competent court passes the ruling, the further filings of appeal to competent courts may be expected until the case is final. The Company will keep you

informed of material progress of the case should there be any in the future.

3. With regard to the impact to the liquidity and debt service ability of the Company, as the Company disagrees with the award and will take further legal action, the Company does not expect there to be any impact on the cash flows or financial position of the Company or on payments to be made to any parties.

4. The Company does not expect any impact to the reserves in its financial statements.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

- Signature -

Dr. Kittinut Tikawan President (Co)