True PCL : Clarification of the news

(Translation)

Ref: TRUE-SEC 030/2562

26th July 2019

The President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject: Clarification of the news

As requested by the Stock Exchange of Thailand to clarify the issue concerning the information appeared on the newspapers that True Corporation Public Company Limited (the "Company") is interested in purchasing the shares of Jasmine International Public Company Limited, the Company would like to deny such information.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

- Signature -

Miss Yupa Leewongcharoen

Co-Chief Financial Officer