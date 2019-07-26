True PCL : Clarification of the news

(Translation)
Ref: TRUE-SEC 030/2562
26th July 2019
The President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Subject: Clarification of the news
As requested by the Stock Exchange of Thailand to clarify the issue concerning the information appeared on the newspapers that True Corporation Public Company Limited (the "Company") is interested in purchasing the shares of Jasmine International Public Company Limited, the Company would like to deny such information.
Please be informed accordingly.
Sincerely yours,
- Signature -
Miss Yupa Leewongcharoen
Co-Chief Financial Officer
Disclaimer
True Corporation pcl published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 06:04:01 UTC