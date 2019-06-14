True PCL : Notification of the Resolutions of the Board of Directors Meeting

(Translation)

Ref: TRUE-SEC 028/2562

14th June 2019

The President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject: Notification of the Resolutions of the Board of Directors Meeting

True Corporation Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to notify you of the resolutions of the Board of Directors Meeting No. 3/2562 held on 14th June 2019 as follows;

Acknowledged the resignation of two directors, namely Mr. Dhanin Chearavanont,

Chairman of the Board and Mr. Soopakij Chearavanont, Director and member of the Compensation and Nominating Committee, effective on 13 th June 2019. Approved the amendment to the name list and number of the authorized directors of the Company to be in line with the resignation of Mr. Soopakij Chearavanont as follows;

"Any two of four directors, namely, Mr. Suphachai Chearavanont, Mr. Chatchaval Jiaravanon, Mr. Vichaow Rakphongphairoj, Mr. Adhiruth Thothaveesansuk, jointly sign with the Company's seal affixed.

In case of signing Financial Statements, certified letter of Financial Statements and other documents relating thereto, the Annual Registration Statement, Registration Statement for the offer for sale of securities or any other documents to be submitted to government agencies, the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand, the Stock Exchange of Thailand or Thailand Securities Depository Company Limited, anyone of the aforementioned directors signs with the Company's seal affixed." Appointed Mr. Suphachai Chearavanont as Chairman of the Board, effective on 14 th June 2019.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

- Signature -

Dr. Kittinut Tikawan

President (Co)