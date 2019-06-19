True PCL : Notification of the acquisition of the 700 MHz frequency spectrum license

(Translation)

Ref: TRUE-SEC 029/2562

19th June 2019

The President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject: Notification of the acquisition of the 700 MHz frequency spectrum license

Reference: Letter of the Company No. TRUE-SEC 015/2562 dated 8th May 2019

Reference is made to Order No. 4/2019 of the National Council for Peace and Order Re: the solution for the television and telecommunication industries (the "NCPO Order 4/2019") issued by Head of the National Council for Peace and Order which directs that licensees of the 890-915 MHz / 935-960 MHz frequency spectrum ("900 MHz frequency spectrum") who wish to request for the payment restructuring for their respective 900 MHz frequency spectrum licenses into 10 equal installments according to the NCPO Order 4/2019 to inform their intention by submitting a letter of request to the Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (the "Office of the NBTC") within 30 days from the effective date of this order with the obligation that they must participate in the 700 MHz assignment whereby on 8th May 2019 True Move H Universal Communication Company Limited ("TUC"), a subsidiary of True Corporation Public Company Limited (the "Company"), as a licensee of the 900 MHz frequency spectrum had already submitted to the Office of the NBTC a request for the payment restructuring for the 900 MHz frequency spectrum license fee according to the NCPO Order 4/2019, details are as appeared in the Reference Letter.

In this regard, the Company would like to further inform you that in order to maintain leading position in mobile business service and restructure the payment schedule for the 900 MHz frequency spectrum licenses, today TUC has decided to request for the allocation of the 700 MHz frequency spectrum. The frequency cost is Baht 17,584 million per slot with the term of payment of 10 equal installments every year beginning when the license is awarded. The license term will be valid for 15 years starting from 1st October 2020.

This transaction is an acquisition of assets with the size of transaction of 3.51% calculated from the total value of consideration criteria based on the Company's consolidated financial statements as of 31st March 2019 according to Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorJor. 20/2551 Re: Rules on Entering into Material Transactions Deemed as Acquisition or Disposal of Assets and the Notification of the Board of Governors of the Stock