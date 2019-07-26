True PCL : Notification of the subscription of Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure Fund new investment units

(Translation)

Ref: TRUE-SEC 031/2562

26th July 2019

The President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject: Notification of the subscription of Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure Fund new investment units

Reference: Letter of the Company No. TRUE-SEC 021/2562 dated 14th May 2019

Reference is made to the notification to the Stock Exchange of Thailand ("SET") of the Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure Fund (the "Fund") on the resolutions of its extraordinary meeting of unitholders No.1/2562 dated 21st June 2019 that approved the capital increase of the Fund and the issuance and allocation of new investment units in the amount of not exceeding 1,050,000,000 units to the existing unitholders whose names appear in the unitholder register book as at the date to determine the unitholders entitled to subscribe for the new investment units in proportion to their unitholding and the Fund's notifications to SET dated 22nd July 2019 Re: the notification of the date of determination of unitholders to subscribe for the new investment units to be allocated to entitled existing unitholders and the rights ratio to subscribe for the new investment units and 25th July 2019 Re: the notification of the offering price for the new investment units and the subscription method for the new investment units, whereby the offering price of new investment unit was determined to be Baht 15.90 per unit.

True Corporation Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to notify you that the Company and/or subsidiaries intend to subscribe for the Fund's newly-issued investment units as per their entitled rights (Currently, the Company and its subsidiary's unitholding is approximately 30.00% of the Fund's total number of investment units), whereby the total value of the transaction according to their entitled rights will be approximately Baht 4,891 million. However, according to the relevant Infrastructure Fund (IFF) regulations, the Company and its subsidiaries may subscribe for the new investment units in excess of their respective rights, provided that when combined with the investment units currently held by the Company and its subsidiary, the aggregate amount of their total units will not exceed 33.33% of the Fund's total number of investment units on a fully diluted basis, whereby the maximum value of the transaction will be approximately Baht 10,543 million ("Investment Units Subscription Transaction").

In this regard, the Investment Units Subscription Transaction is not deemed as a connected transaction and the size of the transaction is not exceeding 2.10% of the total assets of the Company and its subsidiaries based on the Company's consolidated financial statements as of 31st March 2019 when calculated using the total value of consideration criteria according to the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorChor. 20/2551 re: Rules on Entering into Material Transactions Deemed as Acquisition or Disposal of Assets and the Notification of the Board of Governors of the Stock Exchange of Thailand re: Disclosure of Information and Other Acts of Listed Companies Concerning the Acquisition and