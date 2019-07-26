Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  True Corporation PCL    TRUE   TH0375010Z06

TRUE CORPORATION PCL

(TRUE)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

True PCL : Notification of the subscription of Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure Fund new investment units

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 02:05am EDT

(Translation)

Ref: TRUE-SEC 031/2562

26th July 2019

The President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject: Notification of the subscription of Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure Fund new investment units

Reference: Letter of the Company No. TRUE-SEC 021/2562 dated 14th May 2019

Reference is made to the notification to the Stock Exchange of Thailand ("SET") of the Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure Fund (the "Fund") on the resolutions of its extraordinary meeting of unitholders No.1/2562 dated 21st June 2019 that approved the capital increase of the Fund and the issuance and allocation of new investment units in the amount of not exceeding 1,050,000,000 units to the existing unitholders whose names appear in the unitholder register book as at the date to determine the unitholders entitled to subscribe for the new investment units in proportion to their unitholding and the Fund's notifications to SET dated 22nd July 2019 Re: the notification of the date of determination of unitholders to subscribe for the new investment units to be allocated to entitled existing unitholders and the rights ratio to subscribe for the new investment units and 25th July 2019 Re: the notification of the offering price for the new investment units and the subscription method for the new investment units, whereby the offering price of new investment unit was determined to be Baht 15.90 per unit.

True Corporation Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to notify you that the Company and/or subsidiaries intend to subscribe for the Fund's newly-issued investment units as per their entitled rights (Currently, the Company and its subsidiary's unitholding is approximately 30.00% of the Fund's total number of investment units), whereby the total value of the transaction according to their entitled rights will be approximately Baht 4,891 million. However, according to the relevant Infrastructure Fund (IFF) regulations, the Company and its subsidiaries may subscribe for the new investment units in excess of their respective rights, provided that when combined with the investment units currently held by the Company and its subsidiary, the aggregate amount of their total units will not exceed 33.33% of the Fund's total number of investment units on a fully diluted basis, whereby the maximum value of the transaction will be approximately Baht 10,543 million ("Investment Units Subscription Transaction").

In this regard, the Investment Units Subscription Transaction is not deemed as a connected transaction and the size of the transaction is not exceeding 2.10% of the total assets of the Company and its subsidiaries based on the Company's consolidated financial statements as of 31st March 2019 when calculated using the total value of consideration criteria according to the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorChor. 20/2551 re: Rules on Entering into Material Transactions Deemed as Acquisition or Disposal of Assets and the Notification of the Board of Governors of the Stock Exchange of Thailand re: Disclosure of Information and Other Acts of Listed Companies Concerning the Acquisition and

Disposition of Assets, B.E. 2547 (the "Notification of Acquisition and Disposal of Assets"). Also, when calculated in aggregate with the acquisition of assets occurred within the past 6 months that the Company had already notified SET on 14th May 2019 and 19th June 2019, the aggregate size of the transaction is not exceeding 8.94% of the total assets of the Company and its subsidiaries. Therefore, the Investment Units Subscription Transaction is not considered as material acquisition of assets transaction under the Notification of Acquisition and Disposal of Assets.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

- Signature -

Miss Yupa Leewongcharoen

Co-Chief Financial Officer

2

Disclaimer

True Corporation pcl published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 06:04:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRUE CORPORATION PCL
02:05aTRUE PCL : Clarification of the news
PU
02:05aTRUE PCL : Notification of the subscription of Digital Telecommunications Infras..
PU
06/28"TRUE LITTLE MONK : A Wisdom Training Programme for Novices", Wins "Gold Telly A..
AQ
06/20TRUE PCL : All three major mobile operators apply for 700MHz licences
AQ
06/19TRUE PCL : All three major mobile operators apply for 700MHz licences
AQ
06/19Thai telcos win spectrum licences worth $1.8 billion; shares climb
RE
06/19TRUE PCL : Notification of the acquisition of the 700 MHz frequency spectrum lic..
PU
06/14TRUE PCL : Notification of the Resolutions of the Board of Directors Meeting
PU
06/11TRUE PCL : Sauce of START-UP inspiration
AQ
06/08TRUE PCL : Sauce of START-UP inspiration
AQ
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 144 B
EBIT 2019 6 633 M
Net income 2019 2 108 M
Debt 2019 143 B
Yield 2019 0,46%
P/E ratio 2019 96,1x
P/E ratio 2020 63,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,49x
EV / Sales2020 2,53x
Capitalization 217 B
Chart TRUE CORPORATION PCL
Duration : Period :
True Corporation PCL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 5,66  THB
Last Close Price 6,50  THB
Spread / Highest target 23,1%
Spread / Average Target -12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Suphachai Chearavanont President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dhanin Chearavanont Chairman
Vichaow Rakphongphairoj Group COO, Director & Head-Network Quality
Adhiruth Thothaveesansuk Group Chief Operating Officer
William Harris Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRUE CORPORATION PCL7 014
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.25%231 476
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP12.47%89 437
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-1.11%78 204
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%57 591
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROP CO PJSC4.36%41 909
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group