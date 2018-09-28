Log in
TRUE CORPORATION PCL (TRUE)
True PCL : Proposal for Agenda Item and Director Nominee in advance for the Annual General Shareholders Meeting for the Year 2019

09/28/2018 | 06:37am EDT

(Translation)

Ref: TRUE-SEC 025/2561

28th September 2018

President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject: Proposal for Agenda Item and Director Nominee in advance for the Annual General Shareholders Meeting for the Year 2019

True Corporation Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to inform that in accordance with the Good Corporate Governance Principle regarding the rights of shareholders, the Company provides the opportunity for minority shareholders to propose agenda item and director nominee to be elected as the Company's director for the Annual General Shareholders Meeting for the Year 2019 in advance. The criteria are as announced on the Company's website http://www.truecorp.co.th.The proposals from shareholders are cordially invited during 1st October 2018 - 31st December 2018. In this regard, the Company will proceed with the proposals according to the Company's procedures.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

- Signature-

Mrs. Rangsinee Sujaritsunchai Company Secretary

Disclaimer

True Corporation pcl published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 10:36:07 UTC
