True PCL : Proposal for Agenda Item and Director Nominee in advance for the Annual General Shareholders Meeting for the Year 2019

(Translation)
Ref: TRUE-SEC 025/2561
28th September 2018
President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Subject: Proposal for Agenda Item and Director Nominee in advance for the Annual General Shareholders Meeting for the Year 2019
True Corporation Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to inform that in accordance with the Good Corporate Governance Principle regarding the rights of shareholders, the Company provides the opportunity for minority shareholders to propose agenda item and director nominee to be elected as the Company's director for the Annual General Shareholders Meeting for the Year 2019 in advance. The criteria are as announced on the Company's website http://www.truecorp.co.th.The proposals from shareholders are cordially invited during 1st October 2018 - 31st December 2018. In this regard, the Company will proceed with the proposals according to the Company's procedures.
