True PCL : Report on material progress of the dispute in relation to interconnection charges

(Translation)

Ref: TRUE-SEC 034/2561

26th December 2018

The President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject: Report on material progress of the dispute in relation to interconnection charges

Reference is made to True Corporation Public Company Limited ("the Company")'s disclosure in the Company's annual registration statement (Report 56-1) for the year 2017 of a dispute in which Total Access Communication Public Company Limited ("DTAC") had filed a lawsuit with the Administrative Court of First Instance on 4th February 2011, requesting TOT Public Company Limited ("TOT") and the Company to jointly pay for the interconnection charges claimed by DTAC to be liable for by TOT and the Company according to the Reference Interconnection Offer of DTAC.

In this regard, the Company would like to report on material progress of the case that on 26th December 2018, the Administrative Court of First Instance passed the ruling that TOT and the Company shall make a payment to DTAC, the Company's portion of which is Baht 1,832.92 million. However, the Company would also like to inform you that the case is not yet final and the Company will further file an appeal with the Supreme Administrative Court and keep you informed of material progress of the case should there be any in the future.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

- Signature -

Dr. Kittinut Tikawan President (Co)