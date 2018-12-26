Log in
TRUE CORPORATION PCL
True PCL : Report on material progress of the dispute in relation to interconnection charges

12/26/2018 | 07:40am CET

(Translation)

Ref: TRUE-SEC 034/2561

26th December 2018

The President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject: Report on material progress of the dispute in relation to interconnection charges

Reference is made to True Corporation Public Company Limited ("the Company")'s disclosure in the Company's annual registration statement (Report 56-1) for the year 2017 of a dispute in which Total Access Communication Public Company Limited ("DTAC") had filed a lawsuit with the Administrative Court of First Instance on 4th February 2011, requesting TOT Public Company Limited ("TOT") and the Company to jointly pay for the interconnection charges claimed by DTAC to be liable for by TOT and the Company according to the Reference Interconnection Offer of DTAC.

In this regard, the Company would like to report on material progress of the case that on 26th December 2018, the Administrative Court of First Instance passed the ruling that TOT and the Company shall make a payment to DTAC, the Company's portion of which is Baht 1,832.92 million. However, the Company would also like to inform you that the case is not yet final and the Company will further file an appeal with the Supreme Administrative Court and keep you informed of material progress of the case should there be any in the future.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

- Signature -

Dr. Kittinut Tikawan President (Co)

Disclaimer

True Corporation pcl published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 06:39:03 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 147 B
EBIT 2018 3 698 M
Net income 2018 9 098 M
Debt 2018 98 588 M
Yield 2018 0,22%
P/E ratio 2018 15,38
P/E ratio 2019 63,26
EV / Sales 2018 1,92x
EV / Sales 2019 1,88x
Capitalization 183 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 6,76  THB
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Suphachai Chearavanont President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dhanin Chearavanont Chairman
Vichaow Rakphongphairoj Group COO, Director & Head-Network Quality
Adhiruth Thothaveesansuk Group Chief Operating Officer
William Harris Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRUE CORPORATION PCL5 638
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.23%226 930
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM1.45%81 574
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-21.27%78 029
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%48 455
TELEFONICA-9.11%44 694
