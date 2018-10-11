Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  True Corporation PCL    TRUE   TH0375010Z06

TRUE CORPORATION PCL (TRUE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

True PCL : Report on the material progress of the dispute in relation to high speed internet service ("ADSL")

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 12:38pm CEST

(Translation)

Ref: TRUE-SEC 028/2561

11th October 2018

The President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject: Report on the material progress of the dispute in relation to high speed internet service ("ADSL")

Reference:Letter Ref: TRUE-SEC 023/2561 dated 6th September 2018

True Corporation Public Company Limited ("the Company") had reported material progress of the dispute between TOT Public Company Limited and the Company in relation to high speed internet service on 6th September 2018, details of which are as per the reference letter.

In this regard, the Company would like to inform you that on 11th October 2018, the Company filed a petition with the Central Administrative Court requesting a revocation of the said award rendered by the Arbitral Tribunal and that the Company will take further legal action as appropriate until the case is final.

The Company will keep you informed of further material progress of the case should there be any in the future.

Kindly be informed accordingly.

Respectfully yours,

- Signature -

Mr. William Harris

Group Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

True Corporation pcl published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 10:37:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRUE CORPORATION PCL
12:38pTRUE PCL : Report on the material progress of the dispute in relation to high sp..
PU
10/09TRUE PCL : Dtac welcomes extension of 900-MHz bid decision deadline
AQ
10/08Thai mobile operator AIS, True to skip $1 billion spectrum auction
RE
10/08TRUE PCL : The abstention from the auctions for the spectrum license for telecom..
PU
09/28TRUE PCL : Proposal for Agenda Item and Director Nominee in advance for the Annu..
PU
09/26TRUE PCL : Report on material progress of the dispute in relation to the claim f..
PU
09/14TRUE PCL : Form to Report on Names of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit Com..
PU
09/06TRUE PCL : Additional information on Report on the material progress on the reve..
PU
09/05TRUE PCL : Report on the material progress on the revenue submission during the ..
PU
08/07TRUE PCL : The abstention from the auctions for the spectrum licenses for teleco..
PU
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 142 B
EBIT 2018 4 531 M
Net income 2018 16 545 M
Debt 2018 99 589 M
Yield 2018 0,23%
P/E ratio 2018 14,79
P/E ratio 2019 82,42
EV / Sales 2018 2,11x
EV / Sales 2019 2,01x
Capitalization 200 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 6,93  THB
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Suphachai Chearavanont President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dhanin Chearavanont Chairman
Vichaow Rakphongphairoj Group COO, Director & Head-Network Quality
Adhiruth Thothaveesansuk Group Chief Operating Officer
William Harris Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRUE CORPORATION PCL6 100
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.65%227 215
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-7.38%86 835
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-3.45%78 615
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%43 995
ORANGE-4.35%42 566
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.