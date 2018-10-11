(Translation)

Ref: TRUE-SEC 028/2561

11th October 2018

The President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject: Report on the material progress of the dispute in relation to high speed internet service ("ADSL")

Reference:Letter Ref: TRUE-SEC 023/2561 dated 6th September 2018

True Corporation Public Company Limited ("the Company") had reported material progress of the dispute between TOT Public Company Limited and the Company in relation to high speed internet service on 6th September 2018, details of which are as per the reference letter.

In this regard, the Company would like to inform you that on 11th October 2018, the Company filed a petition with the Central Administrative Court requesting a revocation of the said award rendered by the Arbitral Tribunal and that the Company will take further legal action as appropriate until the case is final.

The Company will keep you informed of further material progress of the case should there be any in the future.

Kindly be informed accordingly.

Respectfully yours,

Mr. William Harris

Group Chief Financial Officer