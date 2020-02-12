Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  True Corporation PCL    TRUE   TH0375010Z06

TRUE CORPORATION PCL

(TRUE)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

True Public : Additional Notification of applicants' qualification approval to participate in the auction of Spectrum Licensing for International Mobile Telecommunications Service

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 07:14am EST

(Translation)

Ref: TRUE-SEC 002/2563

12th February 2020

The President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject: Additional Notification of applicants' qualification approval to participate in the auction of Spectrum Licensing for International Mobile Telecommunications Service

Reference is made to the submission of application earlier made by True Move H Universal Communication Company Limited ("TUC"), a subsidiary of True Corporation Public Company Limited (the "Company"), to participate in Spectrum Licensing auction pursuant to the Notification of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission ("NBTC") Re: Criteria and Procedure for Spectrum Licensing for International Mobile Telecommunications Service for Four bands; 700 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2600 MHz and 26 GHz to the NBTC.

The Company would like to inform you that on 12th February 2020, the NBTC made a public announcement that NBTC had completed the applicants' qualification consideration process and passed a resolution approving TUC to be an eligible participant in the abovementioned auction of Spectrum Licensing for International Mobile Telecommunications Service for bands; 700 MHz, 2600 MHz and 26 GHz according to the NBTC's Notification which will be held on 16th February 2020. In this regard, TUC will then participate in the auction according to the NBTC's auction process.

Please be informed accordingly.

Respectfully yours,

- Signature-

Mr. Sarit Jinnasith

President (Co)

Disclaimer

True Corporation pcl published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 12:13:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TRUE CORPORATION PCL
07:14aTRUE PUBLIC : Additional Notification of applicants' qualification approval to p..
PU
05:49aTRUE PUBLIC : Notification of applicants' qualification approval to participate ..
PU
01/14Thailand approves merger of state-owned telecoms firms
RE
2019TRUE PUBLIC : Notification of disposal of the investment in a subsidiary
PU
2019TRUE PUBLIC : Notification of the Dissolution of Subsidiaries
PU
2019TRUE PUBLIC : Notification of Establishment of a New Subsidiary
PU
2019TRUE PUBLIC : Disposition of investment units in the Digital Telecommunications ..
PU
2019TRUE PUBLIC : Change in CFO
PU
2019TRUE PUBLIC : Appointment of new Presidents
PU
2019TRUE PUBLIC : Clarification to rumors (revised)
PU
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 140 B
EBIT 2019 6 802 M
Net income 2019 5 506 M
Debt 2019 149 B
Yield 2019 1,17%
P/E ratio 2019 21,7x
P/E ratio 2020 36,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,97x
EV / Sales2020 2,10x
Capitalization 127 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 5,19  THB
Last Close Price 3,82  THB
Spread / Highest target 107%
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Suphachai Chearavanont Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anat Mekpaiboonvatana Co-President
Sarit Jinnasith Co-President
Dhanin Chearavanont Chairman
Vichaow Rakphongphairoj Group COO, Director & Head-Network Quality
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRUE CORPORATION PCL4 079
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.41%242 742
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION2.83%93 804
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG5.85%79 863
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%45 968
BCE INC.6.75%43 691
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group