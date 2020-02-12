True Public : Additional Notification of applicants' qualification approval to participate in the auction of Spectrum Licensing for International Mobile Telecommunications Service

(Translation)

12th February 2020

Subject: Additional Notification of applicants' qualification approval to participate in the auction of Spectrum Licensing for International Mobile Telecommunications Service

Reference is made to the submission of application earlier made by True Move H Universal Communication Company Limited ("TUC"), a subsidiary of True Corporation Public Company Limited (the "Company"), to participate in Spectrum Licensing auction pursuant to the Notification of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission ("NBTC") Re: Criteria and Procedure for Spectrum Licensing for International Mobile Telecommunications Service for Four bands; 700 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2600 MHz and 26 GHz to the NBTC.

The Company would like to inform you that on 12th February 2020, the NBTC made a public announcement that NBTC had completed the applicants' qualification consideration process and passed a resolution approving TUC to be an eligible participant in the abovementioned auction of Spectrum Licensing for International Mobile Telecommunications Service for bands; 700 MHz, 2600 MHz and 26 GHz according to the NBTC's Notification which will be held on 16th February 2020. In this regard, TUC will then participate in the auction according to the NBTC's auction process.

