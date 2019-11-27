Log in
True Corporation PCL

TRUE CORPORATION PCL

(TRUE)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

True Public : Change in CFO

11/27/2019 | 05:48am EST

Headline:

Change in CFO

Security Symbol:

TRUE

Announcement Details

Change in CFO / Chief Accounting

The person assuring overall responsibility in accounting and finance (CFO)

Position of CFO

Co-Group Chief Financial Officer

Title

Mr.

Name

William

Surname

Harris

Effective Date of Resignation

26-Nov-2019

The person assuring overall responsibility in accounting and finance (CFO)

Position of CFO

Group Chief Financial Officer

Title

Miss

Name

Yupa

Surname

Leewongcharoen

Effective Date of Appointment

26-Nov-2019

Signature _________________

(Miss Yupa Leewongcharoen)

Group Chief Financial Officer

Authorized Person to Disclose

Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

True Corporation pcl published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 10:47:01 UTC
