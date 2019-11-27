True Public : Change in CFO

Headline: Change in CFO Security Symbol: TRUE

Announcement Details

Change in CFO / Chief Accounting

The person assuring overall responsibility in accounting and finance (CFO)

Position of CFO Co-Group Chief Financial Officer Title Mr. Name William Surname Harris Effective Date of Resignation 26-Nov-2019

The person assuring overall responsibility in accounting and finance (CFO)

Position of CFO Group Chief Financial Officer Title Miss Name Yupa Surname Leewongcharoen Effective Date of Appointment 26-Nov-2019 Signature _________________ (Miss Yupa Leewongcharoen) Group Chief Financial Officer Authorized Person to Disclose Information

