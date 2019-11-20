Log in
True Corporation PCL    TRUE   TH0375010Z06

TRUE CORPORATION PCL

(TRUE)
True Public : Clarification to rumors

11/20/2019 | 07:46am EST

(Translation)

Ref.: TRUE-SEC 044/2562

20th November 2019

The President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject: Clarification to rumors

Referring to the rumor in the market that True Corporation Public Company Limited (the "Company") will raise equity for Baht 3 per share, the Company would like to decline such rumor. As of 30th September 2019, the Company had Baht 2.3 billion of cash on hand and 3.2 billion units of DIF worth approximately Baht 5.4 billion, calculating from today's closing price. The Company absolutely has no need to raise capital.

Please be informed accordingly.

Respectfully yours,

- Signature -

Mr. William Harris

Co-Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

True Corporation pcl published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 12:44:03 UTC
