True Public : Clarification to rumors

(Translation)
Ref.: TRUE-SEC 044/2562
20th November 2019
The President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Subject: Clarification to rumors
Referring to the rumor in the market that True Corporation Public Company Limited (the "Company") will raise equity for Baht 3 per share, the Company would like to decline such rumor. As of 30th September 2019, the Company had Baht 2.3 billion of cash on hand and 3.2 billion units of DIF worth approximately Baht 5.4 billion, calculating from today's closing price. The Company absolutely has no need to raise capital.
Please be informed accordingly.
Respectfully yours,
- Signature -
Mr. William Harris
Co-Chief Financial Officer
Disclaimer
