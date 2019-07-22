TRUE DRIN : Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Announces Appointment of Jeff Fox as Independent Director

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Charlie's") (OTC: CHUC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Fox to the Company's Board of Directors as an independent director. Jeff Fox has been a leading business strategist, brand marketing authority and general management executive for some of the world's largest restaurant and consumer companies.

Throughout his career, Jeff has established a reputation for strengthening brand value, launching innovative and culturally relevant products, creating distinctive and disruptive marketing campaigns, and driving sales results through consumer insights.

Jeff is currently a member of the board of directors of Cicis Pizza and Flix Brewhouse. Jeff closely works with each of those brand's chief executive officers, chief marketing officers and executive teams to provide his experience and counsel on a wide-range of business initiatives, brand and marketing strategies, retail development, and driving substantial growth and consistent financial results.

"Jeff is an expert in the consumer goods industry, and we are excited to have him join the Board of Director's at Charlie's," said Founder and CEO Brandon Stump. "We believe his strong experience, especially in brand building in Fortune 500 global businesses across developed and emerging markets will be significantly valuable to Charlie's as we continue to launch new brands and products around the world."

About Charlie's Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2014 in Southern California by brothers Brandon and Ryan Stump, Charlie's Chalk Dust produces high quality vapor products currently distributed in over 90 countries around the world. Charlie's is regarded as an industry pioneer, having developed an extensive portfolio of brand styles, flavor profiles and innovative product formats. Its authentic brand, coupled with unmatched culture and consistency, has cemented its position among a vast consumer base. Additional information about Charlie's Chalk Dust can be found at www.charlieschalkdust.com.

