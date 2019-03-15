True Leaf Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry

Vernon, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2019) - True Leaf Medicine International Ltd. (CSE: MJ) (OTCQX: TRLFF) (FSE: TLA) ("True Leaf" or the "Company"), a leading global cannabis and hemp wellness brand for pets, announced today that market conditions have triggered the acceleration of the expiry of the following share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants"):

871,795 warrants issued May 29, 2017 with an amended exercise price of $0.355 per common share

1,861,432 warrants issued June 12, 2017 with an amended exercise price of $0.355 per common share

Under the terms of the Warrants, if for any 10 consecutive trading days the closing price of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange exceeds $0.44375, then the term of the Warrants will be reduced to 30 days commencing seven days from the end of such 10 consecutive trading day period. On March 14, 2019, the closing price of the common shares exceeded $0.44375 for 10 consecutive trading days. Accordingly, the expiry date for the Warrants is now April 21, 2019. Any Warrants unexercised as of the new expiry date will be void and of no effect whatsoever.

The Company's warrants issued on May 29, 2017 and June 12, 2017 with an exercise price of $0.45 per common share that are not subject to the recent repricing (warrantholders who did not elect to sign the Warrant Amending Agreement) will not be affected by the accelerated expiry date.

About True Leaf

True Leaf is a leading global cannabis and hemp wellness brand for pets. Inspired by the unconditional love our pets give us every day, we return that love through our wellness pet products which help maintain and protect the natural vitality of our pet companions. "Return the Love" is the purpose that drives our business and is at the heart of our values to bring happiness to pets and their owners.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43451