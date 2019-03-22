True Leaf Announces Clarification of March 15, 2019 News Release

Vernon, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2019) - True Leaf Medicine International Ltd. (CSE: MJ) (OTCQX: TRLFF) (FSE: TLA) ("True Leaf" or the "Company"), a leading global cannabis and hemp wellness brand for pets, at the request of IIROC, wishes to clarify the news release issued on March 15, 2019.

On March 15, 2019, True Leaf announced: "Working to raise its profile among U.S. investors, the Company has also retained KCSA Strategic Communications as its investor relations counsel."

True Leaf has retained KCSA Strategic Communications ("KCSA"), a leading New York-based communications firm, to support the Company's investor relations efforts in the United States. KCSA will employ a comprehensive communications program designed to increase awareness of True Leaf across the investment community. Since KCSA's inception nearly fifty years ago, the firm has developed a reputation for its innovative and dedicated work representing public companies, and, most recently has become one of the leading communications firms within the emerging cannabis industry.

Specifically, True Leaf wishes to clarify that:

For its services supporting the Company's investor relations efforts in the United States, KCSA will receive $8,000 per month (USD). The term of the engagement will be initially two months and then ongoing on a month-to-month basis. The Company has the right to terminate the relationship on 30 days' notice.

About True Leaf

True Leaf is a leading global cannabis and hemp wellness brand for pets. Inspired by the unconditional love our pets give us every day, we return that love through our wellness pet products which help maintain and protect the natural vitality of our pet companions. "Return the Love" is the purpose that drives our business and is at the heart of our values to bring happiness to pets and their owners.

www.trueleaf.com

