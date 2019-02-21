Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  True Leaf Medicine International Ltd    MJ   CA89785C1077

TRUE LEAF MEDICINE INTERNATIONAL LTD

(MJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

True Leaf Closes Convertible Security Funding Agreement with The Lind Partners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 06:25pm EST

Vernon, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2019) - True Leaf Medicine International Ltd. (CSE: MJ) (OTCQB: TRLFF) (FSE: TLA) ("True Leaf" or the "Company"), a leading global cannabis and hemp wellness brand for pets, announced today that the Company has closed its previously announced convertible security financing for gross proceeds of $4,500,000.

About True Leaf

True Leaf is a leading global cannabis and hemp wellness brand for pets. Inspired by the unconditional love our pets give us every day, we return that love through our wellness pet products which help maintain and protect the natural vitality of our pet companions. "Return the Love" is the purpose that drives our business and is at the heart of our values to bring happiness to pets and their owners.

www.trueleaf.com

About The Lind Partners

The Lind Partners is a New York-based institutional fund manager focused on small- and mid-cap companies listed in the United States, Canada, Australia, and the UK focused on high-growth sectors such as mining, oil and gas, biotech, and technology. Lind has completed over 70 direct investments for more than $850 million in total value and has an established reputation as a flexible and supportive capital partner to investee companies.

www.thelindpartners.com

For more information:

Media Contact

Paul Sullivan
Director, Public Relations
Paul@trueleaf.com
O: 604-685-4742
M: 604-603-7358

Investor Contact

Kevin Bottomley (Canada)
Director and Corporate Relations
Kevin@trueleaf.com
M: 778-389-9933

Joe Green (US)
Edison Advisors
jgreen@edisongroup.com
O: 646-653-7030
M: 917-575-7089

Follow True Leaf

twitter.com/trueleafpet
facebook.com/trueleafpet
instagram.com/trueleafpet

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42982


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRUE LEAF MEDICINE INTERNA
06:25pTrue Leaf Closes Convertible Security Funding Agreement with The Lind Partner..
NE
02/12True Leaf Executes Convertible Security Funding Agreement for Gross Proceeds ..
NE
02/05True Leaf Finalizes Warrant Repricing
NE
01/29True Leaf Expands Retail Distribution in Europe
NE
01/10TRUE LEAF MEDICINE INTERNATIONAL : Former Petco Senior VP Joins True Leaf as Vic..
AQ
01/09TRUE LEAF MEDICINE INTERNATIONAL : Former Petco Senior VP Joins True Leaf as Vic..
EQ
01/09Former Petco Senior VP Joins True Leaf as Vice-Chair
GL
2018True Leaf Announces Warrant Repricing
GL
2018TRUE LEAF MEDICINE INTERNATIONAL : Supports Effort to Petition FDA for Hemp-Base..
AQ
2018True Leaf Supports Effort to Petition FDA for Hemp-Based Pet Food
GL
More news
Chart TRUE LEAF MEDICINE INTERNATIONAL LTD
Duration : Period :
True Leaf Medicine International Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Darcy E. Bomford President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael F. Harcourt Chairman
Kerry D. Biggs Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Spooner Chief Scientific Officer
Kevin Bottomley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRUE LEAF MEDICINE INTERNATIONAL LTD-17.02%0
CANOPY GROWTH CORP66.07%15 790
AURORA CANNABIS INC37.17%7 031
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD.2.95%5 793
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO LTD--.--%4 397
CRONOS GROUP INC103.34%3 956
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.