True Leaf Grants Stock Options

Vernon, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2019) - True Leaf Medicine International Ltd. ("True Leaf" or the "Company") (CSE: MJ) (OTCQX: TRLFF) (FSE: TLA), a leading global cannabis and hemp wellness brand for pets, today announced the Company has granted stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase up to a total 1,675,000 common shares, exercisable at a price of 56 cents per share, and 750,000 common shares, exercisable at a price of 61 cents per share, which is the closing price of the Company's shares on March 6, 2019 and March 21, 2019 which is the date of grant, respectively. The majority of the stock options are exercisable for five years until March 6, 2024 and to March 21, 2024, respectively. In addition, 500,000 common shares were granted on March 27, 2019.

About True Leaf

True Leaf is a leading global cannabis and hemp wellness brand for pets. Inspired by the unconditional love our pets give us every day, we return that love through our wellness pet products which help maintain and protect the natural vitality of our pet companions. "Return the Love" is the purpose that drives our business and is at the heart of our values to bring happiness to pets and their owners.

