TRUEBLUE INC

(TBI)
PeopleReady :'s JobStack App Fills a Job Every 9 Seconds and Accelerates Entry into the Gig Economy for Employers and Blue Collar Workers

08/28/2019

Technology Helping to Support 21 Percent Post-Recession Rise in Temporary Employment

Imagine an app where workers can accept a job assignment any time of day and sign up for work that is convenient for their schedule and lifestyle. Imagine an app where employers can hire qualified, local talent at a moment’s notice 24/7. Blue collar staffing giant PeopleReady makes this a reality with JobStack, an app that is revolutionizing the way employers and workers connect for on-demand, seasonal and temporary positions.

The app follows a post-recession trend where more workers are pursuing gigs for extra income and more companies are using temporary staff to lessen fixed labor costs and quickly scale their businesses up and down as the market shifts. Emsi estimates that, from 2012 to 2019, employment in temporary help services rose 21.2 percent in a steady upward trajectory. Staffing Industry Analysts estimates that U.S. revenue in the gig economy totaled $1.3 trillion in 2018 and included 53 million workers.

PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company, is using cutting-edge technology to further the gig employment trend it has helped to cultivate through its 30-year on demand staffing business. Combining JobStack with the human support of more than 600 local branches is a big differentiator for the app, which has been introduced in markets over the last two years and is now being promoted nationwide.

Fast Facts about the Reach and Impact of JobStack So Far

  • In the first half of 2019, JobStack filled a job every 9 seconds.
  • Nearly 17,000 companies use JobStack, from small businesses to the Fortune 500.
  • 4.8 million shifts have been filled by JobStack since its inception.
  • More than 68,000 workers use JobStack every day.
  • 55% of JobStack dispatches are placed outside of traditional branch hours.
  • 43% of all PeopleReady shifts are filled through JobStack year to date.
  • JobStack has an Apple store approval rating of 4.7 for the customer app and 4.6 for the worker app.

“Gig employment has accelerated over the last several years as companies pursue ways to effectively navigate market fluctuations and workers seek more control over when and where they work every day,” said Patrick Beharelle, CEO of TrueBlue. “JobStack digitizes this process with convenient, 24/7 access to jobs and talent. A last-minute request for labor needed the next morning can be filled almost instantly. The fact that we combine this technology with the personal support of a vast branch network provides a significant advantage for clients and associates that is unique in the market.”

The JobStack Customer App Enables Companies to Hire General Labor Around the Clock with More Efficiency, Flexibility and Speed Than Ever Before

Employers can place talent orders for on-demand, seasonal and temporary staff from a smartphone or desktop 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and see responses from qualified and trained local workers in real time. They can instantly select workers to hire, rate their performance and leverage priority access to invite their favorite workers back for additional assignments. They can submit for multiple shifts with pay rates for different positions, confirm hours, view order history and run reports.

The JobStack Worker App Enables Job Seekers to Schedule Work on Their Terms and Get Paid Quickly

Whether workers want to pick up some extra money on a particular day or get their foot in the door with a company, JobStack enables them to find work anytime, anywhere. Workers first apply to be an associate at a local PeopleReady branch, complete the company’s onboarding process and then sign up for the JobStack app. The app proactively serves up assignments that are tailored to their skills and location preference and they can choose which work best around their life, whether it’s days, nights or weekends. Workers know the pay before accepting the job and are quickly paid after they have completed an assignment. After they gain new skills and experience, they can update their profiles and see an expanded set of jobs they can select from to work. View video here.

About PeopleReady

PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE:TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor, as well as highly-skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of blue-collar industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling and hospitality. Leveraging its game-changing JobStack mobile app, PeopleReady serves more than 130,000 businesses and puts more than 600,000 people to work each year, operating more than 600 branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. Learn more at www.peopleready.com.


© Business Wire 2019
