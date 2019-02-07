Staff Management | SMX : Recognized by Clients for Service Excellence with ClearlyRated 2019 Best of Staffing Award

Independent researcher surveyed clients on drivers of staffing partner satisfaction;

Staff Management | SMX receives best of staffing award for fourth consecutive year

Staff Management | SMX, a leading on-site and contingent workforce management staffing partner for manufacturing, fulfillment and distribution facilities, today announced that they have won ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing® Client Award for the fourth consecutive year. Fewer than 2 percent of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada have earned the ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing Award for service excellence.

ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing Award is the only one in the U.S. and Canada based entirely on client ratings. ClearlyRated (formerly known as Inavero), surveyed clients that partnered with Staff Management | SMX in the last six months, with clients rating their experience with the company’s on-site and contingent workforce management services, as well as areas such as timeliness in responding to issues, submission of candidates, culture fit, ability to meet timetables and expectations.

“Genuine, measurable client satisfaction is the foundation of Staff Management |SMX, and a commitment that our people bring to every opportunity to meet our clients’ needs,” said Jerry Wimer, senior vice president and general manager of Staff Management | SMX. “We are grateful to our clients for giving us valuable data that will help us continue our drive for the highest levels of satisfaction, integration and engagement.”

Clients cited customer service, attention to detail, safety, operational integration and staff, and engagement as specific areas of Staff Management | SMX leadership. The company received satisfaction scores of nine or 10 out of 10 from more than half of their clients, significantly higher than the industry average of 35 percent. On average, clients of providers that win the award are more than twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to clients of providers that did not win.

"In today’s historically tight labor market, hiring managers, procurement professionals, and HR managers need a clear and reputable way to vet potential staffing and recruiting partners,” said ClearlyRated CEO Eric Gregg. “Best of Staffing Client winners have set themselves apart from the competition by demonstrating their commitment to client service, investing in a survey and feedback program that brings transparency to the client experience at their firm.”

Founded in 1988, Staff Management | SMX is a recognized leader in comprehensive staffing solutions, partnering with mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies to deliver innovative on-site staffing solutions and measurable results to manufacturing, fulfillment and distribution clients across North America. In 2013, Staff Management | SMX was recognized with the “Staffing Innovator Award” for establishing the industry’s first dedicated on-site staffing model and for being an early innovator of the managed service provider (MSP) model. Staff Management | SMX’s innovative inside-out approach, commitment to continuous improvement and award-winning business model put client needs at the center of everything it does.

About Staff Management | SMX

Connecting people and work for over 30 years, Staff Management’s mission is to help partners drive business growth and remain flexible while responding to increasing demands, variable operational costs and constant change. Specialization in contingent workforce strategy and implementation uniquely positions Staff Management at the crossroads of industry and workforce – allowing a deep understanding and holistic view of the way the world of work works. Visit www.staffmanagement.com for more information.

Staff Management | SMX is part of TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI), a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients create growth, improve efficiency and increase reliability. Visit www.trueblue.com for more information.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated administers more staffing agency client and talent satisfaction surveys than any other firm in the world, reporting on more than 1.2 million satisfaction surveys from staffing agency clients and job seekers each year. Committed to delivering ongoing value to the industry, ClearlyRated is proud to serve as the American Staffing Association’s exclusive service quality partner. Learn more at ClearlyRated.com.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com – an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms – based exclusively on validated client and talent ratings and testimonials.

To speak with a Staff Management | SMX sales representative about how our solutions can meet your labor needs, please call (312) 397-3438.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005755/en/