Staff Management | SMX : Recognized by Clients for Service Excellence with ClearlyRated 2019 Best of Staffing Award

Staff Management | SMX, a leading on-site and contingent workforce
management staffing partner for manufacturing, fulfillment and
distribution facilities, today announced that they have won ClearlyRated’s
Best of Staffing® Client Award for the fourth consecutive year.
Fewer than 2 percent of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada
have earned the ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing Award for service
excellence.
ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing Award is the only one in the U.S. and
Canada based entirely on client ratings. ClearlyRated (formerly known as
Inavero), surveyed clients that partnered with Staff Management | SMX in
the last six months, with clients rating their experience with the
company’s on-site and contingent workforce management services, as well
as areas such as timeliness in responding to issues, submission of
candidates, culture fit, ability to meet timetables and expectations.
“Genuine, measurable client satisfaction is the foundation of Staff
Management |SMX, and a commitment that our people bring to every
opportunity to meet our clients’ needs,” said Jerry Wimer, senior vice
president and general manager of Staff Management | SMX. “We are
grateful to our clients for giving us valuable data that will help us
continue our drive for the highest levels of satisfaction, integration
and engagement.”
Clients cited customer service, attention to detail, safety, operational
integration and staff, and engagement as specific areas of Staff
Management | SMX leadership. The company received satisfaction scores of
nine or 10 out of 10 from more than half of their clients, significantly
higher than the industry average of 35 percent. On average, clients of
providers that win the award are more than twice as likely to be
completely satisfied with the services provided compared to clients of
providers that did not win.
"In today’s historically tight labor market, hiring managers,
procurement professionals, and HR managers need a clear and reputable
way to vet potential staffing and recruiting partners,” said
ClearlyRated CEO Eric Gregg. “Best of Staffing Client winners have set
themselves apart from the competition by demonstrating their commitment
to client service, investing in a survey and feedback program that
brings transparency to the client experience at their firm.”
Founded in 1988, Staff Management | SMX is a recognized leader in
comprehensive staffing solutions, partnering with mid-sized to Fortune
500 companies to deliver innovative on-site staffing solutions and
measurable results to manufacturing, fulfillment and distribution
clients across North America. In 2013, Staff Management | SMX was
recognized with the “Staffing Innovator Award” for establishing the
industry’s first dedicated on-site staffing model and for being an early
innovator of the managed service provider (MSP) model. Staff Management
| SMX’s innovative inside-out approach, commitment to continuous
improvement and award-winning business model put client needs at the
center of everything it does.
About Staff Management | SMX
Connecting people and work for over 30 years, Staff Management’s mission
is to help partners drive business growth and remain flexible while
responding to increasing demands, variable operational costs and
constant change. Specialization in contingent workforce strategy and
implementation uniquely positions Staff Management at the crossroads of
industry and workforce – allowing a deep understanding and holistic view
of the way the world of work works. Visit www.staffmanagement.com
for more information.
Staff Management | SMX is part of TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI), a leading
provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients create
growth, improve efficiency and increase reliability. Visit www.trueblue.com
for more information.
About ClearlyRated
ClearlyRated administers more staffing agency client and talent
satisfaction surveys than any other firm in the world, reporting on more
than 1.2 million satisfaction surveys from staffing agency clients and
job seekers each year. Committed to delivering ongoing value to the
industry, ClearlyRated is proud to serve as the American Staffing
Association’s exclusive service quality partner. Learn more at ClearlyRated.com.
About Best of Staffing
ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and
Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior
service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and
job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of
expertise on ClearlyRated.com – an online business directory that helps
buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective
firms – based exclusively on validated client and talent ratings and
testimonials.
To speak with a Staff Management | SMX sales representative about
how our solutions can meet your labor needs, please call (312) 397-3438.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005755/en/