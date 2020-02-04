Staff Management | SMX : Recognized by Clients for Service Excellence with ClearlyRated 2020 Best of Staffing Client Diamond Award

Log in
02/04/2020 | 08:16am EST

Staff Management | SMX, a TrueBlue company, received ClearlyRated’s 2020 Best of Staffing Client Diamond Award, which is awarded exclusively to companies once they have appeared on ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing list for five years. Fewer than 2 percent of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada earn the Best of Staffing award annually.

Staff Management | SMX received an overall Net Promoter Score of 55.2 percent, an increase of 4 percent over 2018 and significantly higher than the industry average of -2 percent.

“We are grateful that our clients have rated us among the highest levels of satisfaction and engagement for the fifth consecutive year,” said Jerry Wimer, senior vice president and general manager of Staff Management | SMX. “Genuine, measurable client satisfaction is the foundation of Staff Management | SMX and part of our commitment to continually meeting our clients’ needs.”

The award, which measures service excellence through client satisfaction scores, is the only one in the U.S. and Canada based entirely on client ratings. In the survey, Staff Management | SMX clients rated their experience over the past six months with the company’s on-site and contingent workforce management services, as well as areas such as timeliness in responding to issues, submission of candidates, culture fit, ability to meet timetables and expectations.

“Now more than ever, it is important for staffing firms to deliver consistently remarkable experiences to the clients and talent they work with,” said ClearlyRated’s CEO Eric Gregg. “This year’s Best of Staffing winners have shown their commitment to exceptional service, committing to not only measuring satisfaction, but taking action on the feedback. I couldn't be more proud to showcase these industry leaders alongside feedback from their actual clients and candidates on ClearlyRated.com and applaud them for their commitment to making improvements at their respective firms.”

About Staff Management | SMX

Staff Management | SMX is a leading, light-industrial staffing partner, specializing in managing the contingent workforce at manufacturing, fulfillment and distribution facilities. Its proven onsite staffing solution and individualized recruitment and placement services provide value to a diverse range of clients. Whether you need a dedicated onsite team to run your staffing program or are looking to partner with a seasoned recruiter to fill your semiskilled or high-skill positions, Staff Management | SMX has you covered. Visit www.staffmanagement.com for more information.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com – an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms – based exclusively on validated client and talent ratings and testimonials.


