TrueBlue : Four TrueBlue Leaders Named to Staffing Industry Analysts' 2020 Staffing 100

TrueBlue is happy to announce that four of its leaders have been named to Staffing Industry Analysts’ (SIA) 2020 North America Staffing 100 list. The prestigious list recognizes the most influential people in the staffing industry and workforce ecosystem who are charting a course into the future of workforce solutions. The TrueBlue executives featured this year include:

Chip Holmes, Interim President of PeopleScout, an award-winning RPO, MSP, Total Workforce Solutions, and talent advisory provider. Holmes is an industry veteran with deep expertise and an extensive background in leading and implementing complex, global talent programs. He has been part of PeopleScout’s growth and innovation as a member of the global leadership team since 2016, with a strong focus on establishing successful client partnerships and driving continuous process improvement.

Maggie Lower, TrueBlue’s Chief Marketing Officer. Lower has played a pivotal role in driving TrueBlue’s digital and brand transformation. Through innovative, multi-channel marketing communications, she has brought its technology leadership story to center stage and opened the door to new growth opportunities. She has also helped to transform the company’s client experience by co-chairing a program that delivers high-touch service throughout the customer journey. As an LGBTQ senior executive, Lower is a prominent influencer for workplace diversity and inclusion through the global speaking circuit, social advocacy, mentorship, and community involvement.

Taryn Owen, President of PeopleReady, TrueBlue’s industrial staffing giant. Owen has spent more than a decade in staffing, developing cutting-edge technologies that positively impact the industry. Under Owen’s leadership, the company is driving a digital transformation of on-demand staffing, leveraging its game-changing JobStack platform that connects companies with workers 24/7. Before joining PeopleReady, Owen led PeopleScout through an era of extraordinary growth, fueled by a loyal customer base, global expansion, multiple acquisitions, and the launch of its innovative Affinix talent technology. This is her fourth consecutive year on the SIA 100 list.

Carl Schweihs, President of PeopleManagement, which specializes in on-site, contingent workforce management for manufacturing, fulfillment, and distribution facilities. His leadership of its three distinct staffing segments – Staff Management | SMX, Centerline Drivers, and SIMOS Insourcing Solutions – helps change lives and build stronger businesses by connecting great talent with great companies. Known for his collaborative leadership style, Schweihs previously served as TrueBlue’s Senior Vice President of Strategic Accounts, delivering the full spectrum of TrueBlue’s solutions to produce higher ROI for the world’s largest brands.

“We are proud that Chip, Maggie, Taryn, and Carl have been recognized by SIA this year,” said Patrick Beharelle, CEO of TrueBlue. “Each is a purpose-driven leader who has helped to further the success of our company and industry while serving the greater needs of our communities. Their commitment to innovation and connecting people with work has a broad impact.”

“As movers and shakers, the 2020 honorees are leading the industry through change and transformation into a new world of work,” said Subadhra Sriram, Editor & Publisher, Media Products, SIA. “Our ecosystem is more interconnected than ever before; its frontiers are more varied and areas like diversity and inclusion, compliance, workers’ rights and online talent marketplaces have become more complex and integral to today’s business models, with technology enabling more sophisticated solutions. Congratulations to all the individuals named this year for the important role they play in exploring these frontiers.”

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2019, TrueBlue connected approximately 724,000 people with work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing, PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services, and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

