TrueBlue : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) today announced its second quarter results for 2019.

Second quarter revenue was $589 million, a decrease of 4 percent, compared to revenue of $614 million in the second quarter of 2018. Net income per diluted share was $0.49, an increase of 11 percent, compared to $0.44 in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted net income1 per diluted share was $0.64, an increase of 12 percent, compared to $0.57 in the second quarter of 2018.

“We experienced a slower pace of demand this quarter, attributable to lower volumes within the businesses of our clients,” said Patrick Beharelle, CEO of TrueBlue. “I’m pleased that we were able to effectively manage costs, resulting in net income and EPS growth, while making progress on our digital growth initiatives.

“The second quarter also marks the five-year anniversary of our acquisition of Seaton and the one-year anniversary of our acquisition of TMP Holdings,” Mr. Beharelle continued. “The Seaton acquisition transformed the company into a diversified workforce solutions company and provided entry into the RPO market that now represents 30 percent of the company’s segment profit.2 The TMP acquisition bolstered our global RPO growth strategy, providing entry into the U.K. and accelerating our ability to compete for multi-continent deals.”

2019 Outlook

TrueBlue estimates revenue for the third quarter of 2019 will range from $613 million to $638 million. The company also estimates net income per diluted share will range from $0.50 to $0.60 and adjusted net income per diluted sharewill range from $0.61 to $0.71.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2018, TrueBlue connected approximately 730,000 people with work. Its PeopleReady segment offers industrial staffing services, PeopleManagement offers contingent and productivity-based on-site industrial staffing services, and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

1 See the financial statements accompanying the release and the company’s website for more information on non-GAAP terms.

2 Segment profit calculations based on the trailing twelve months ended June 2019. Segment profit includes revenue, related cost of services, and ongoing operating expenses directly attributable to the reportable segment. Segment profit excludes goodwill and intangible impairment charges, depreciation and amortization expense, unallocated corporate general and administrative expense, interest, other income and expense, income taxes, and other adjustments not considered to be ongoing.

Forward-looking statements

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to our plans and expectations, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements including: (1) national and global economic conditions, (2) our ability to attract and retain clients, (3) our ability to attract sufficient qualified candidates and employees to meet the needs of our clients, (4) our ability to maintain profit margins, (5) new laws and regulations that could affect our operations or financial results, (6) our ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions, (7) our ability to successfully execute on business strategies to further digitize our business model, and (8) any reduction or change in tax credits we utilize, including the Work Opportunity Tax Credit. Other information regarding factors that could affect our results is included in our Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including the company's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by visiting our website at www.trueblue.com under the Investor Relations section or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Any other reference to future financial estimates are included for informational purposes only and subject to risk factors discussed in our most recent filings with the SEC.

In addition, we use several non-GAAP financial measures when presenting our financial results in this document. Please refer to the reconciliations between our GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix to this document and on our website at www.trueblue.com under the Investor Relations section for additional information on both current and historical periods. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is used to enhance the understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance. It is not meant to be considered in isolation, superior to, or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

TRUEBLUE, INC. SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended (in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30, 2019 Jul 1, 2018 Jun 30, 2019 Jul 1, 2018 Revenue from services $ 588,594 $ 614,301 $ 1,140,946 $ 1,168,689 Cost of services 430,277 448,717 834,253 859,837 Gross profit 158,317 165,584 306,693 308,852 Selling, general and administrative expense 127,599 134,207 257,260 259,970 Depreciation and amortization 9,827 10,101 19,779 20,191 Income from operations 20,891 21,276 29,654 28,691 Interest and other income (expense), net 827 (968 ) 1,380 1,236 Income before tax expense 21,718 20,308 31,034 29,927 Income tax expense 2,312 2,576 3,352 3,440 Net income $ 19,406 $ 17,732 $ 27,682 $ 26,487 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.50 $ 0.44 $ 0.71 $ 0.66 Diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.44 $ 0.70 $ 0.65 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 39,163 40,227 39,264 40,335 Diluted 39,554 40,469 39,619 40,576

TRUEBLUE, INC. SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands) Jun 30, 2019 Dec 30, 2018 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,124 $ 46,988 Accounts receivable, net 335,488 355,373 Other current assets 33,730 27,466 Total current assets 392,342 429,827 Property and equipment, net 58,647 57,671 Restricted cash and investments 222,556 235,443 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 318,484 328,695 Operating lease right-of-use assets 37,978 — Other assets, net 64,880 63,208 Total assets $ 1,094,887 $ 1,114,844 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities $ 212,718 $ 225,526 Long-term debt 24,700 80,000 Operating lease long-term liabilities 25,995 — Other long-term liabilities 216,467 217,879 Total liabilities 479,880 523,405 Shareholders’ equity 615,007 591,439 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,094,887 $ 1,114,844

TRUEBLUE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) 26 Weeks Ended (in thousands) Jun 30, 2019 Jul 1, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 27,682 $ 26,487 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 19,779 20,191 Provision for doubtful accounts 3,761 5,571 Stock-based compensation 5,260 5,983 Deferred income taxes 2,393 1,373 Non-cash lease expense 6,934 — Other operating activities (2,072 ) 102 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 16,162 888 Income tax receivable (6,347 ) (3,641 ) Other assets (4,472 ) (3,522 ) Accounts payable and other accrued expenses (16,542 ) 3,468 Accrued wages and benefits (4,667 ) (1,528 ) Workers’ compensation claims reserve (7,109 ) (9,235 ) Operating lease liabilities (6,957 ) — Other liabilities 3,174 3,304 Net cash provided by operating activities 36,979 49,441 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (11,064 ) (6,468 ) Acquisition of business — (22,742 ) Divestiture of business — 8,800 Purchases of restricted investments (11,315 ) (10,730 ) Maturities of restricted investments 19,685 13,044 Net cash used in investing activities (2,694 ) (18,096 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Purchases and retirement of common stock (9,077 ) (19,065 ) Net proceeds from employee stock purchase plans 700 757 Common stock repurchases for taxes upon vesting of restricted stock (1,631 ) (2,403 ) Net change in revolving credit facility (55,300 ) 21,300 Payments on debt — (22,856 ) Other (119 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (65,427 ) (22,267 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 560 (919 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (30,582 ) 8,159 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 102,450 73,831 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 71,868 $ 81,990

TRUEBLUE, INC. SEGMENT DATA (Unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended (in thousands) Jun 30, 2019 Jul 1, 2018 Revenue from services: PeopleReady $ 369,261 $ 377,460 PeopleManagement 153,530 178,839 PeopleScout 65,803 58,002 Total company $ 588,594 $ 614,301 Segment profit (1): PeopleReady $ 21,795 $ 23,198 PeopleManagement 4,128 4,712 PeopleScout 11,223 11,320 37,146 39,230 Corporate unallocated expense (3,634 ) (5,868 ) Total company Adjusted EBITDA (2) 33,512 33,362 Work Opportunity Tax Credit processing fees (3) (240 ) (264 ) Acquisition/integration costs (4) (673 ) (457 ) Other adjustments (5) (1,881 ) (1,264 ) EBITDA (2) 30,718 31,377 Depreciation and amortization (9,827 ) (10,101 ) Interest and other income (expense), net 827 (968 ) Income before tax expense 21,718 20,308 Income tax expense (2,312 ) (2,576 ) Net income $ 19,406 $ 17,732

(1) We evaluate performance based on segment revenue and segment profit. Segment profit includes revenue, related cost of services, and ongoing operating expenses directly attributable to the reportable segment. Segment profit excludes goodwill and intangible impairment charges, depreciation and amortization expense, unallocated corporate general and administrative expense, interest, other income and expense, income taxes, and other adjustments not considered to be ongoing. (2) See the Non-GAAP Financial Measures table on the next page for definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. (3) These third-party processing fees are associated with generating the Work Opportunity Tax Credits, which are designed to encourage employers to hire workers from certain targeted groups with higher than average unemployment rates. (4) Acquisition/integration costs relate to the acquisition of TMP Holdings LTD completed on June 12, 2018. (5) Other adjustments for the 13 weeks ended June 30, 2019 include implementation costs for cloud-based systems of $1.1 million, amortization of software as a service assets of $0.5 million which is reported in selling, general and administrative expense, a workforce reduction charge primarily associated with employee reductions in the PeopleReady business of $0.5 million, and reduced costs associated with the CEO transition of $0.2 million. Other adjustments for the 13 weeks ended July 1, 2018 include implementation costs for cloud-based systems of $1.3 million.

TRUEBLUE, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

In addition to financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we monitor certain non-GAAP key financial measures. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is used to enhance the understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance. It is not meant to be considered in isolation, superior to, or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Non-GAAP Measure Definition Purpose of Adjusted Measures EBITDA and

Adjusted EBITDA EBITDA excludes from net income: - interest and other income (expense), net, - income taxes, and - depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA, further excludes: - Work Opportunity Tax Credit third-party processing fees, - acquisition/integration costs and - other adjustments. - Enhances comparability on a consistent basis and provides investors with useful insight into the underlying trends of the business. - Used by management to assess performance and effectiveness of our business strategies. - Provides a measure, among others, used in the determination of incentive compensation for management. Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income, per diluted share Net income and net income per diluted share, excluding: - amortization of intangibles of acquired businesses, - acquisition/integration costs, - gain on divestiture, - other adjustments, - tax effect of each adjustment to U.S. GAAP net income, and - adjust income taxes to the expected effective tax rate. - Enhances comparability on a consistent basis and provides investors with useful insight into the underlying trends of the business.



- Used by management to assess performance and effectiveness of our business strategies. Organic revenue Organic revenue excludes the first 12 months of operations of acquired businesses.



- Enhances comparability on a consistent basis and provides investors with useful insight into the underlying trends of the business.



- Used by management to assess performance and effectiveness of our business strategies. Free cash flow Net cash provided by operating activities, minus cash purchases for property and equipment. - Used by management to assess cash flows.

1. RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME, PER DILUTED SHARE (Unaudited) Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Q3 2019 Outlook* 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended (in thousands, except for per share data) Jun 30, 2019 Jul 1, 2018 Sep 29, 2019 Net income $ 19,406 $ 17,732 $ 19,800 — $ 23,700 Gain on divestiture (1) — 290 — Amortization of intangible assets of acquired businesses (2) 4,957 5,174 3,900 Acquisition/integration costs (3) 673 457 400 Other adjustments (4) 1,881 1,264 700 Tax effect of adjustments to net income (5) (1,052 ) (1,150 ) (700) Adjustment of income taxes to normalized effective rate (6) (729 ) (673 ) — Adjusted net income $ 25,136 $ 23,094 $ 24,100 — $ 28,000 Adjusted net income, per diluted share $ 0.64 $ 0.57 $ 0.61 — $ 0.71 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 39,554 40,469 39,400 *Totals may not sum due to rounding

2. RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited) Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Q3 2019 Outlook* 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended (in thousands) Jun 30, 2019 Jul 1, 2018 Sep 29, 2019 Net income $ 19,406 $ 17,732 $ 19,800 — $ 23,700 Income tax expense 2,312 2,576 3,200 — 3,900 Interest and other (income) expense, net (827 ) 968 (700) Depreciation and amortization 9,827 10,101 8,700 EBITDA 30,718 31,377 31,100 — 35,600 Work Opportunity Tax Credit processing fees (7) 240 264 200 Acquisition/integration costs (3) 673 457 400 Other adjustments (4) 1,881 1,264 700 Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,512 $ 33,362 $ 32,400 — $ 36,900 * Totals may not sum due to rounding

3. RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP REVENUE TO ORGANIC REVENUE (Unaudited) Total company PeopleScout Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Q2 2019 Q2 2018 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended (in thousands) Jun 30, 2019 Jul 1, 2018 Jun 30, 2019 Jul 1, 2018 Revenue from services $ 588,594 $ 614,301 $ 65,803 $ 58,002 Acquisition revenue excluded (3) (10,324 ) — (10,324 ) — Organic revenue $ 578,270 $ 614,301 $ 55,479 $ 58,002

4. RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Q2 2019 2018 2017 2016 26 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended 53 Weeks Ended (in thousands) Jun 30, 2019 Dec 30, 2018 Dec 31, 2017 Jan 1, 2017 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 36,979 $ 125,692 $ 100,134 $ 260,703 Capital expenditures (11,064 ) (17,054 ) (21,958 ) (29,042 ) Free cash flows $ 25,915 $ 108,638 $ 78,176 $ 231,661

(1) Gain on the divestiture of our PlaneTechs business sold mid-March 2018. (2) Amortization of intangible assets of acquired businesses. (3) Acquisition/integration costs for the acquisition of TMP Holding LTD ("TMP") completed on June 12, 2018. Organic revenue excludes the first 12 months of operations of TMP. (4) Other adjustments for the 13 weeks ended June 30, 2019 include implementation costs for cloud-based systems of $1.1 million, amortization of software as a service assets of $0.5 million which is reported in selling, general and administrative expense, a workforce reduction charge primarily associated with employee reductions in the PeopleReady business of $0.5 million, and reduced costs associated with the CEO transition of $0.2 million. Other adjustments for the 13 weeks ended July 1, 2018 include implementation costs for cloud-based systems of $1.3 million. Other adjustments for the 13 weeks ended September 29, 2019 include estimated implementations costs for cloud-based systems of $0.4 million and amortization of software as a service assets of $0.3 million. (5) Total tax effect of each of the adjustments to U.S. GAAP net income using the expected ongoing rate of 14 percent for 2019 and 16 percent for 2018. (6) Adjustment of the effective income tax rate to the expected ongoing rate of 14 percent for 2019 and 16 percent for 2018. (7) These third-party processing fees are associated with generating the Work Opportunity Tax Credits, which are designed to encourage employers to hire workers from certain targeted groups with higher than average unemployment rates.

