TrueBlue : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) today announced its third quarter results for 2019.

Third quarter revenue was $637 million, a decrease of 6 percent, compared to revenue of $680 million in the third quarter of 2018. Net income per diluted share was $0.68, an increase of 11 percent, compared to $0.61 in the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted net income1 per diluted share was $0.76, a decrease of 4 percent, compared to $0.79 in the third quarter of 2018.

“Strong execution drove better than expected top-line and bottom-line results this quarter,” said Patrick Beharelle, CEO of TrueBlue. “Despite ongoing economic uncertainty, monthly revenue trends were consistent during the quarter and we delivered another quarter of net income per diluted share growth.

“TrueBlue has been driving digital disruption within the staffing industry with our JobStack™ and Affinix™ offerings and we continue to experience favorable employee and customer adoption,” Mr. Beharelle continued. “We remain squarely focused on client expansion and retention, disciplined cost management and investing in our digital strategies to differentiate our service offerings.”

The company also announced that its Board of Directors authorized an additional $100 million of share repurchases. “Our balance sheet is in great shape and the business is producing strong cash flow,” said Derrek Gafford, CFO of TrueBlue. “This authorization reflects our confidence in the long-term outlook for our business and our desire to continue to return capital to shareholders.”

2019 Outlook

TrueBlue estimates revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 will range from $587 million to $612 million. The company also estimates net income per diluted share will range from $0.18 to $0.28 and adjusted net income per diluted share will range from $0.35 to $0.45.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2018, TrueBlue connected approximately 730,000 people with work. Its PeopleReady segment offers industrial staffing services, PeopleManagement offers contingent and productivity-based on-site industrial staffing and driver staffing services, and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

1 See the financial statements accompanying the release and the company’s website for more information on non-GAAP terms.

Forward-looking statements

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to our plans and expectations, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements including: (1) national and global economic conditions, (2) our ability to attract and retain clients, (3) our ability to attract sufficient qualified candidates and employees to meet the needs of our clients, (4) our ability to maintain profit margins, (5) new laws and regulations that could affect our operations or financial results, (6) our ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions, (7) our ability to successfully execute on business strategies to further digitize our business model, and (8) any reduction or change in tax credits we utilize, including the Work Opportunity Tax Credit. Other information regarding factors that could affect our results is included in our Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including the company’s most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by visiting our website at www.trueblue.com under the Investor Relations section or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Any other reference to future financial estimates are included for informational purposes only and subject to risk factors discussed in our most recent filings with the SEC.

In addition, we use several non-GAAP financial measures when presenting our financial results in this document. Please refer to the reconciliations between our GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix to this document and on our website at www.trueblue.com under the Investor Relations section for additional information on both current and historical periods. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is used to enhance the understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance. It is not meant to be considered in isolation, superior to, or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

TRUEBLUE, INC. SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended (in thousands, except per share data) Sep 29, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 Sep 29, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 Revenue from services $ 636,793 $ 680,371 $ 1,777,739 $ 1,849,060 Cost of services 467,671 496,053 1,301,924 1,355,890 Gross profit 169,122 184,318 475,815 493,170 Selling, general and administrative expense 131,187 145,382 388,447 405,352 Depreciation and amortization 8,749 10,586 28,528 30,777 Income from operations 29,186 28,350 58,840 57,041 Interest and other income (expense), net 471 (340 ) 1,851 896 Income before tax expense 29,657 28,010 60,691 57,937 Income tax expense 2,981 3,630 6,333 7,070 Net income $ 26,676 $ 24,380 $ 54,358 $ 50,867 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.69 $ 0.61 $ 1.39 $ 1.27 Diluted $ 0.68 $ 0.61 $ 1.38 $ 1.26 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 38,741 39,743 39,090 40,138 Diluted 39,213 40,073 39,479 40,417

TRUEBLUE, INC. SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands) Sep 29, 2019 Dec 30, 2018 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,557 $ 46,988 Accounts receivable, net 367,038 355,373 Other current assets 35,395 27,466 Total current assets 425,990 429,827 Property and equipment, net 61,218 57,671 Restricted cash and investments 227,043 235,443 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 312,984 328,695 Operating lease right-of-use assets 36,794 — Other assets, net 67,016 63,208 Total assets $ 1,131,045 $ 1,114,844 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities $ 226,479 $ 225,526 Long-term debt 43,800 80,000 Operating lease long-term liabilities 24,896 — Other long-term liabilities 215,205 217,879 Total liabilities 510,380 523,405 Shareholders’ equity 620,665 591,439 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,131,045 $ 1,114,844

TRUEBLUE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) 39 Weeks Ended (in thousands) Sep 29, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 54,358 $ 50,867 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 28,528 30,777 Provision for doubtful accounts 5,997 10,140 Stock-based compensation 8,119 9,552 Deferred income taxes 1,058 2,638 Non-cash lease expense 11,087 — Other operating activities (1,701 ) 526 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (17,616 ) (17,960 ) Income tax receivable (3,982 ) (5,389 ) Other assets (9,449 ) (12,110 ) Accounts payable and other accrued expenses (6,970 ) 3,179 Accrued wages and benefits (141 ) 4,549 Workers’ compensation claims reserve (7,176 ) (8,405 ) Operating lease liabilities (11,297 ) — Other liabilities 1,723 262 Net cash provided by operating activities 52,538 68,626 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (18,297 ) (10,313 ) Acquisition of business — (22,742 ) Divestiture of business 215 10,414 Purchases of restricted investments (22,597 ) (11,747 ) Maturities of restricted investments 28,976 17,021 Net cash used in investing activities (11,703 ) (17,367 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Purchases and retirement of common stock (31,316 ) (24,818 ) Net proceeds from employee stock purchase plans 1,023 1,146 Common stock repurchases for taxes upon vesting of restricted stock (1,934 ) (2,539 ) Net change in revolving credit facility (36,200 ) 12,000 Payments on debt — (22,855 ) Other (203 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (68,630 ) (37,066 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 732 (583 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (27,063 ) 13,610 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 102,450 73,831 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 75,387 $ 87,441

TRUEBLUE, INC. SEGMENT DATA (Unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended (in thousands) Sep 29, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 Revenue from services: PeopleReady $ 413,132 $ 428,665 PeopleManagement 159,315 181,199 PeopleScout 64,346 70,507 Total company $ 636,793 $ 680,371 Segment profit (1): PeopleReady $ 30,878 $ 31,230 PeopleManagement 3,381 6,169 PeopleScout 10,774 12,478 45,033 49,877 Corporate unallocated expense (5,769 ) (6,469 ) Total company Adjusted EBITDA (2) 39,264 43,408 Work Opportunity Tax Credit processing fees (3) (240 ) (241 ) Acquisition/integration costs (4) (362 ) (1,226 ) Other adjustments (5) (727 ) (3,005 ) EBITDA (2) 37,935 38,936 Depreciation and amortization (8,749 ) (10,586 ) Interest and other income (expense), net 471 (340 ) Income before tax expense 29,657 28,010 Income tax expense (2,981 ) (3,630 ) Net income $ 26,676 $ 24,380

(1) We evaluate performance based on segment revenue and segment profit. Segment profit includes revenue, related cost of services, and ongoing operating expenses directly attributable to the reportable segment. Segment profit excludes goodwill and intangible impairment charges, depreciation and amortization expense, unallocated corporate general and administrative expense, interest, other income and expense, income taxes, and other adjustments not considered to be ongoing. (2) See the Non-GAAP Financial Measures table on the next page for definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. (3) These third-party processing fees are associated with generating the Work Opportunity Tax Credits, which are designed to encourage employers to hire workers from certain targeted groups with higher than average unemployment rates. (4) Acquisition/integration costs relate to the acquisition of TMP Holdings LTD completed on June 12, 2018. (5) Other adjustments for the 13 weeks ended September 29, 2019 primarily include implementation costs for cloud-based systems of $0.4 million and amortization of software as a service assets of $0.4 million, which is reported in selling, general and administrative expense. Other adjustments for the 13 weeks ended September 30, 2018 include implementation costs for cloud-based systems of $1.5 million and accelerated vesting of stock associated with the CEO transition of $1.5 million.

TRUEBLUE, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

In addition to financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we monitor certain non-GAAP key financial measures. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is used to enhance the understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance. It is not meant to be considered in isolation, superior to, or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Non-GAAP Measure Definition Purpose of Adjusted Measures EBITDA and

Adjusted EBITDA EBITDA excludes from net income:

- interest and other income (expense), net,

- income taxes, and

- depreciation and amortization.



Adjusted EBITDA, further excludes:

- Work Opportunity Tax Credit third-party processing fees,

- acquisition/integration costs and

- other adjustments. - Enhances comparability on a consistent basis and provides investors with useful insight into the underlying trends of the business.



- Used by management to assess performance and effectiveness of our business strategies.



- Provides a measure, among others, used in the determination of incentive compensation for management. Adjusted net income and

Adjusted net income, per

diluted share Net income and net income per diluted share, excluding:

- amortization of intangibles of acquired businesses,

- acquisition/integration costs,

- gain on divestiture,

- other adjustments,

- tax effect of each adjustment to U.S. GAAP net income, and

- adjust income taxes to the expected effective tax rate. - Enhances comparability on a consistent basis and provides investors with useful insight into the underlying trends of the business.



- Used by management to assess performance and effectiveness of our business strategies. Organic revenue Organic revenue excludes the first 12 months of operations of acquired businesses. - Enhances comparability on a consistent basis and provides investors with useful insight into the underlying trends of the business.



- Used by management to assess performance and effectiveness of our business strategies. Free cash flow Net cash provided by operating activities, minus cash purchases for property and equipment. - Used by management to assess cash flows.

1. RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME, PER DILUTED SHARE (Unaudited) Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Q4 2019 Outlook 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended (in thousands, except for per share data) Sep 29, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 Dec 29, 2019 Net income $ 26,676 $ 24,380 $ 7,000 — $ 10,900 Gain on divestiture (1) — 385 — Amortization of intangible assets of acquired businesses (2) 3,858 5,193 4,000 Acquisition/integration costs (3) 362 1,226 400 Other adjustments (4) 727 3,005 3,200 Tax effect of adjustments to net income (5) (692 ) (1,569 ) (1,100) Adjustment of income taxes to normalized effective rate (6) (1,171 ) (852 ) — Adjusted net income $ 29,760 $ 31,768 $ 13,500 — $ 17,400 Adjusted net income, per diluted share $ 0.76 $ 0.79 $ 0.35 — $ 0.45 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 39,213 40,073 38,400

2. RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited) Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Q4 2019 Outlook* 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended (in thousands) Sep 29, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 Dec 29, 2019 Net income $ 26,676 $ 24,380 $ 7,000 — $ 10,900 Income tax expense 2,981 3,630 1,100 — 1,800 Interest and other (income) expense, net (471 ) 340 (1,600) Depreciation and amortization 8,749 10,586 8,900 EBITDA 37,935 38,936 15,400 — 19,900 Work Opportunity Tax Credit processing fees (7) 240 241 200 Acquisition/integration costs (3) 362 1,226 400 Other adjustments (4) 727 3,005 3,200 Adjusted EBITDA $ 39,264 $ 43,408 $ 19,200 — $ 23,700 * Totals may not sum due to rounding

3. RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP REVENUE TO ORGANIC REVENUE (Unaudited) Q3 Q2 2019 2018 2019 2018 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended (in thousands) Sep 29, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2019 Jul 1, 2018 Revenue from services $ 636,793 $ 680,371 $ 588,594 $ 614,301 Acquisition revenue excluded (3) — — (10,324 ) — Organic revenue $ 636,793 $ 680,371 $ 578,270 $ 614,301

4. RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Q3 2019 2018 2017 2016 39 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended 53 Weeks Ended (in thousands) Sep 29, 2019 Dec 30, 2018 Dec 31, 2017 Jan 1, 2017 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 52,538 $ 125,692 $ 100,134 $ 260,703 Capital expenditures (18,297 ) (17,054 ) (21,958 ) (29,042 ) Free cash flows $ 34,241 $ 108,638 $ 78,176 $ 231,661

(1) Adjustment to the gain on the divestiture of our PlaneTechs business due to the finalization of costs incurred. PlaneTechs was sold mid-March 2018. (2) Amortization of intangible assets of acquired businesses. (3) Acquisition/integration costs for the acquisition of TMP Holding LTD (“TMP”) completed on June 12, 2018. Organic revenue excludes the first 12 months of operations of TMP. (4) Other adjustments for the 13 weeks ended September 29, 2019 primarily include implementation costs for cloud-based systems of $0.4 million and amortization of software as a service assets of $0.4 million which is reported in selling, general and administrative expense. Other adjustments for the 13 weeks ended September 30, 2018 include implementation costs for cloud-based systems of $1.5 million and accelerated vesting of stock associated with the CEO transition of $1.5 million. Other adjustments for the 13 weeks ended December 29, 2019 include estimated workforce reduction costs associated with employee reductions in the PeopleReady business of $2.3 million, implementation costs for cloud-based systems of $0.4 million and amortization of software as a service assets of $0.5 million. (5) Total tax effect of each of the adjustments to U.S. GAAP net income using the expected ongoing rate of 14 percent for 2019 and 16 percent for 2018. (6) Adjustment of the effective income tax rate to the expected ongoing rate of 14 percent for 2019 and 16 percent for 2018. (7) These third-party processing fees are associated with generating the Work Opportunity Tax Credits, which are designed to encourage employers to hire workers from certain targeted groups with higher than average unemployment rates.

