TrueBlue : Staffing Industry Analysts Names Four TrueBlue Leaders to List of Global Power 150 Women in Staffing

TrueBlue is happy to announce that four of its leaders have been named to Staffing Industry Analysts’ (SIA) list of “Global Power 150 Women in Staffing.” In its fifth year, this annual list recognizes women who stand out as leaders and influencers in the global talent marketplace.

The TrueBlue executives featured this year include:

Taryn Owen serves as the President of PeopleScout, an award-winning RPO, MSP, Total Workforce Solutions, and talent advisory provider. She has led the organization through a period of substantial growth, global expansion, multiple acquisitions, and the launch of the company’s game-changing Affinix™ talent technology. Under Owen’s leadership, PeopleScout has earned top rankings from NelsonHall and Everest Group. In 2019, PeopleScout was named the No. 1 MSP provider for the third consecutive year, the No. 1 RPO provider in APAC, and an Enterprise, EMEA and Healthcare RPO Leader on HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings. On November 13, 2019, Owen was named President of TrueBlue’s PeopleReady division effective December 30, 2019. This is her third consecutive year on the list.

Kristy Willis serves as the Chief Sales Officer for PeopleReady, one of North America’s largest industrial staffing firms with 600+ branches. Through cutting-edge leadership, sales, and customer service strategies, Willis plays an instrumental role in serving 17,000 clients every week and helping 21,000 people find work every day. An industry veteran who co-chaired an initiative to bring white glove service to blue collar employment, Willis drives greater ROI for clients and collaborates with TrueBlue’s sister companies to provide a total workforce solution. A strong advocate for empowering others, Willis is actively involved in the advancement of people with disabilities in the workforce. This is her second consecutive year on the list.

Jill Quinn serves as President of Centerline Drivers, a premier commercial driver staffing services company. Passionate about diversity and inclusion, Quinn is at the helm of an organization where women comprise 50 percent of the leadership team and 65 percent of total staff. Quinn grew Centerline into a nationwide operation employing more than 4,000 drivers annually, and plays a key role in helping the transportation industry address driver talent shortages. Her dedication to connecting people with work is matched by her commitment to accident-free driving, compliance, public and driver safety, and a positive employee culture. Quinn sits on the Board of Governors of the National Private Truck Council. This is her second appearance on the list.

Loree Lynch serves as the Senior Vice President of Operations for Staff Management | SMX, which specializes in on-site management of scalable, contingent workforces across North America. A pioneer in the staffing industry as a founding partner of Staff Management | SMX, Lynch was instrumental in creating on-site staffing for contingent labor solutions. Today, Lynch focuses on operations, workforce development, risk and safety, and provides operational leadership for Staff Management | SMX’s global client base. She helps maintain Staff Management | SMX’s long-term client base through its Clients for Life program. This is her second consecutive year on the list.

“We are proud that Taryn, Kristy, Jill, and Loree have been recognized by SIA again this year,” said Patrick Beharelle, CEO of TrueBlue. “Each leader has helped to further the success of our company and industry while driving home the importance of diversity and inclusion. They exemplify strong, purpose-based leadership and how it can have a positive impact on our customers, workers, and communities.”

“The women named to this year’s Global Power 150 list play an important role in bringing value to the workforce solutions ecosystem, elevating not only the bottom line for their organizations but lifting up their teams through a passionate focus on employee development and creation of positive and inclusive cultures in which talent thrives,” said Subadhra Sriram, Editor & Publisher, Media Products at SIA. “As we celebrate this year’s honorees for their achievements in taking the industry forward, we also continue to be inspired by women across companies big and small bringing benefit to business and society, and share in the desire to see more women with a seat at the table.”

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a global leader in specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2018, the company connected approximately 730,000 people with work. TrueBlue’s PeopleReady segment offers on-demand industrial staffing services, PeopleManagement offers contingent and productivity-based, on-site industrial staffing and driver staffing services, and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

