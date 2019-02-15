Trueblue : Presidents of TrueBlue Businesses Named to Influential Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) Staffing 100 List

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI), a leading provider of comprehensive staffing and
talent acquisition solutions, today announced that the presidents of its
three business groups – Sean Ebner of PeopleReady, Jonathan Means of
PeopleManagement and Taryn Owen of PeopleScout – were again named to
Staffing Industry Analysts’ (SIA) “North
America Staffing 100” list.
According to SIA,
the North America 2019 Staffing 100 is about people who elevate the
staffing industry ecosystem by helping other people. “People who create
jobs, place others in them and drive the world of work. The 2019
Staffing 100 honorees are those that create new models of work, drive
efficiencies while running companies, influence legislation and
introduce technologies that change how we work. They are the face of our
industry.” SIA also cited how the honorees on this year’s list have to
manage in an environment with low unemployment and disruption from a
variety of technology, among other forces facing the industry.
“Sean, Jonathan and Taryn are talented executives leading their
respective businesses through periods of transformation, innovation and
growth,” said Patrick Beharelle, CEO of TrueBlue. “We are grateful to
see our industry colleagues recognize the leadership, passion and
commitment that our clients, employees and partners experience while
working with them.”
Sean Ebner
In his first full year leading PeopleReady,
Sean Ebner returned the blue-collar staffing trailblazer to top-line and
bottom-line growth. The same year, 75 percent of PeopleReady workers and
more than 13,000 clients connected on JobStack,
the company’s innovative mobile application visited by workers 40,000
times per day. Last year, three million shifts were filled using
PeopleReady’s JobStack app. Now entering its fourth decade, PeopleReady
– TrueBlue’s largest business - provides placement of temporary labor in
the hospitality, construction, manufacturing and logistics industries
through a network of 600 branches across the U.S. and Canada. Its
120,000 clients range from small family businesses to the world’s
largest companies.
Jonathan Means
As president of PeopleManagement, Jonathan Means leads three distinct
staffing solutions businesses including Staff
Management | SMX, an “on-site” staffing partner for manufacturing,
distribution and fulfillment facilities (a staffing model it invented), SIMOS,
providing a unique, strategic “cost per unit” labor solution that
reduces costs while increasing productivity, and Centerline,
which offers transportation staffing solutions that help clients build,
maintain and grow their business. A staffing industry veteran, Means’
steady leadership helped navigate all three businesses through headwinds
and change, while creating a workplace culture around personal
accountability, ownership and responsibility for the services its
businesses provide to clients.
Taryn Owen
Under Taryn Owen’s leadership in 2018, PeopleScout
expanded its global recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) presence,
client base and services portfolio with the acquisition of TMP Holdings
LTD in the United Kingdom. In HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer
Satisfaction Ratings, PeopleScout was recognized as an Enterprise RPO
Leader, the No. 1 RPO provider in the Size of Deal category and a
Healthcare RPO Leader, as well as the No. 1 Managed Service Provider
(MSP), No. 1 in Quality of Service, No. 2 in Breadth of Service and No.
5 in Size of Deal. Affinix,
PeopleScout’s proprietary talent technology, won the HRO Today TekTonic
Award for candidate experience, and the gold award in Brandon Hall
Group’s Human Capital Management Excellence Awards program for “Best
Advance in RPO Technology” category, among others.
TrueBlue Chairman Steve Cooper and CEO Patrick Beharelle in SIA
Staffing 100 Hall of Fame
Steven C. Cooper, chairman of TrueBlue’s board of directors, and Patrick
Beharelle, TrueBlue’s CEO, are both members of SIA’s
North America Staffing 100 Hall of Fame after being named to the
North America Staffing 100 list five times. Cooper was inducted in 2017
and Beharelle was inducted in 2018.
About TrueBlue
TrueBlue
(NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions
that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In
2018, we connected approximately 730,000 people with work. Our
PeopleReady segment offers industrial staffing services,
PeopleManagement offers contingent and productivity-based on-site
industrial staffing services, and PeopleScout offers recruitment process
outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide
variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.
