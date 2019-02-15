Trueblue : Presidents of TrueBlue Businesses Named to Influential Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) Staffing 100 List

Sean Ebner of PeopleReady, Jonathan Means of PeopleManagement and Taryn Owen of PeopleScout again among SIA’s North America Staffing 100 for industry impact

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI), a leading provider of comprehensive staffing and talent acquisition solutions, today announced that the presidents of its three business groups – Sean Ebner of PeopleReady, Jonathan Means of PeopleManagement and Taryn Owen of PeopleScout – were again named to Staffing Industry Analysts’ (SIA) “North America Staffing 100” list.

According to SIA, the North America 2019 Staffing 100 is about people who elevate the staffing industry ecosystem by helping other people. “People who create jobs, place others in them and drive the world of work. The 2019 Staffing 100 honorees are those that create new models of work, drive efficiencies while running companies, influence legislation and introduce technologies that change how we work. They are the face of our industry.” SIA also cited how the honorees on this year’s list have to manage in an environment with low unemployment and disruption from a variety of technology, among other forces facing the industry.

“Sean, Jonathan and Taryn are talented executives leading their respective businesses through periods of transformation, innovation and growth,” said Patrick Beharelle, CEO of TrueBlue. “We are grateful to see our industry colleagues recognize the leadership, passion and commitment that our clients, employees and partners experience while working with them.”

Sean Ebner

In his first full year leading PeopleReady, Sean Ebner returned the blue-collar staffing trailblazer to top-line and bottom-line growth. The same year, 75 percent of PeopleReady workers and more than 13,000 clients connected on JobStack, the company’s innovative mobile application visited by workers 40,000 times per day. Last year, three million shifts were filled using PeopleReady’s JobStack app. Now entering its fourth decade, PeopleReady – TrueBlue’s largest business - provides placement of temporary labor in the hospitality, construction, manufacturing and logistics industries through a network of 600 branches across the U.S. and Canada. Its 120,000 clients range from small family businesses to the world’s largest companies.

Jonathan Means

As president of PeopleManagement, Jonathan Means leads three distinct staffing solutions businesses including Staff Management | SMX, an “on-site” staffing partner for manufacturing, distribution and fulfillment facilities (a staffing model it invented), SIMOS, providing a unique, strategic “cost per unit” labor solution that reduces costs while increasing productivity, and Centerline, which offers transportation staffing solutions that help clients build, maintain and grow their business. A staffing industry veteran, Means’ steady leadership helped navigate all three businesses through headwinds and change, while creating a workplace culture around personal accountability, ownership and responsibility for the services its businesses provide to clients.

Taryn Owen

Under Taryn Owen’s leadership in 2018, PeopleScout expanded its global recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) presence, client base and services portfolio with the acquisition of TMP Holdings LTD in the United Kingdom. In HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings, PeopleScout was recognized as an Enterprise RPO Leader, the No. 1 RPO provider in the Size of Deal category and a Healthcare RPO Leader, as well as the No. 1 Managed Service Provider (MSP), No. 1 in Quality of Service, No. 2 in Breadth of Service and No. 5 in Size of Deal. Affinix, PeopleScout’s proprietary talent technology, won the HRO Today TekTonic Award for candidate experience, and the gold award in Brandon Hall Group’s Human Capital Management Excellence Awards program for “Best Advance in RPO Technology” category, among others.

TrueBlue Chairman Steve Cooper and CEO Patrick Beharelle in SIA Staffing 100 Hall of Fame

Steven C. Cooper, chairman of TrueBlue’s board of directors, and Patrick Beharelle, TrueBlue’s CEO, are both members of SIA’s North America Staffing 100 Hall of Fame after being named to the North America Staffing 100 list five times. Cooper was inducted in 2017 and Beharelle was inducted in 2018.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2018, we connected approximately 730,000 people with work. Our PeopleReady segment offers industrial staffing services, PeopleManagement offers contingent and productivity-based on-site industrial staffing services, and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

