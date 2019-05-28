CORRECTING and REPLACING -- TrueCar's ALG Forecasts New Auto Sales to Continue Modest Softening Amidst Rising Transaction Prices and Declining Incentives

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), please note that the average transaction price (ATP) data was misstated. The corrected release follows:

TrueCar , Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TRUE ) data and analytics subsidiary, ALG , projects total new vehicle sales will reach 1,548,322 units in May, down­ 2.9% from a year ago. This month’s seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle sales is an estimated 16.9 million units for the month. Excluding fleet sales, ALG expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 1,234,218 units, a decrease of 3.4% from a year ago.

“Despite a 50-year low in the unemployment rate and a 15-year high in consumer sentiment, the auto industry continues to face weakening in year-over-year sales,” said Oliver Strauss, Chief Economist for ALG, a subsidiary of TrueCar. “From a historical perspective, however, 16.9 million SAAR is strong, especially considering a declining incentive and rising average transaction price environment.”

Additional Takeaways & Trends: (Forecasted by ALG)

Automaker average incentive spend has declined for the 9 th consecutive month compared to the same period a year ago and will reach $3,359, down 10.1% or $377 dollars year-over-year, and down 1.4% or $47 from April 2019

Average transaction price (ATP) continues its ascent, up 3.4% or $1,134 year-over-year

Incentives as a percentage of average transaction price are expected to be 9.8%, down 13.1% from a year ago and down 1.6% from April 2019; All automakers are expected to be down except Honda, which will be up slightly ($3) year-over-year

Kia and Hyundai are expected to score high amongst mainstream competitors in brand strength this month according to ALG’s Retail Health Index (RHI), driven largely by all-new or redesigned SUVs such as the Kia Telluride, Hyundai Santa Fe and Kona

BMW stood out this month in ALG’s brand strength metric as well with high RHI scores amongst luxury brands which we believe is due to the launch of the all-new BMW X7 which hit showrooms last month

Used vehicle sales for May are expected to reach 3,402,980, down 1.5% year-over-year yet up 2.3% from April 2019.

“The few brands showing sales growth year-over-year in May are doing so through new or redesigned SUV product,” said Eric Lyman, Chief Analyst for ALG, a subsidiary of TrueCar. “This underscores the importance of automaker timing around lifecycle stage and product strategy that honed in on desirable segments in order to meet the demands of today’s consumers.”

Retail Health Index (Forecast)

RHI measures the changes in retail market share relative to changes in incentive spending and transaction price to gauge whether OEMs are "buying" retail share through increased incentives, or whether share increases are largely demand-driven. An OEM with a positive RHI score is demonstrating a healthy balance of incentive spend relative to market share, either by holding incentive spending flat and increasing share or by increasing incentives with a higher positive increase in retail share.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c43761a-29fd-4ec5-9b74-e9db7d9ddde9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eaa6a0ad-bae4-41c9-a58a-ec65a92136b9

May 2019 forecasts for the 13 largest manufacturers by volume: (Tesla forecast included since March 2019.)

Total Unit Sales

Manufacturer May 2019 May 2018 YoY %

Change BMW 32,245 31,031 3.9% Daimler 28,457 30,187 -5.7% FCA 204,595 214,294 -4.5% Ford 222,443 241,527 -7.9% GM 258,614 264,895 -2.4% Honda 151,279 153,069 -1.2% Hyundai 66,253 64,980 2.0% Kia 61,481 59,462 3.4% Nissan 125,608 131,832 -4.7% Subaru 59,846 60,146 -0.5% Tesla 10,900 8,557 27.4% Toyota 214,858 215,321 -0.2% Volkswagen Group 54,879 55,853 -1.7% Industry 1,548,322 1,594,715 -2.9%

Incentive Spending (Per Unit)

Manufacturer May 2019 May 2018 YOY %

Change BMW $5,481 $5,583 -1.8% Daimler $5,212 $6,055 -13.9% FCA $4,157 $4,465 -6.9% Ford $3,867 $4,355 -11.2% GM $4,628 $5,330 -13.2% Honda $1,886 $1,883 0.2% Hyundai $2,562 $2,807 -8.7% Kia $3,269 $3,833 -14.7% Nissan $3,554 $3,665 -3.0% Subaru $1,451 $1,464 -0.9% Toyota $2,060 $2,222 -7.3% Volkswagen Group $3,516 $3,903 -9.9% Industry $3,359 $3,736 -10.1%

Average Transaction Price (ATP)

Manufacturer May 2019 May 2018 April 2019 YOY %

change MOM %

change BMW $56,798 $52,053 $56,302 9.1% 0.9% Daimler $59,496 $57,993 $60,638 2.6% -1.9% FCA $36,410 $34,061 $35,689 6.9% 2.0% Ford $37,725 $36,468 $38,257 3.4% -1.4% GM $37,640 $36,431 $36,975 3.3% 1.8% Honda $27,820 $27,645 $28,003 0.6% -0.7% Hyundai $23,206 $22,235 $23,027 4.4% 0.8% Kia $23,953 $22,563 $23,902 6.2% 0.2% Nissan $27,745 $27,657 $27,874 0.3% -0.5% Subaru $28,897 $27,467 $28,909 5.2% 0.0% Toyota $32,366 $31,963 $32,399 1.3% -0.1% Volkswagen Group $37,431 $35,345 $35,688 5.9% 4.9% Industry $34,137 $33,003 $34,083 3.4% 0.2%

For additional data visit the ALG Newsroom .

(Note: This forecast is based solely on TrueCar’s analysis of industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of the company’s operations.)

