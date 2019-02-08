Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  TrueCar Inc    TRUE

TRUECAR INC (TRUE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TRUECAR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of TrueCar, Inc. - TRUE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 10:51pm EST

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into TrueCar, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TRUE).

On November 6, 2017, TrueCar disclosed that USAA, its most significant marketing partner responsible for nearly one-third of the Company’s revenue, had made significant changes to its website that had a material adverse effect on TrueCar’s sales. Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information, violating federal securities laws.

Recently, the court presiding over the case denied the Company’s motion to dismiss, allowing the case to proceed, finding that plaintiff had sufficiently alleged “that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements by making risk statements regarding TrueCar’s reliance on USAA’s website without alerting the public that the risk had already come to fruition and by falsely representing that USAA would be a key driver of unit and revenue growth in 2017”; that “Defendants knew about USAA’s website redesign and its impact as of January 2017,” and “that [former Chief Financial Officer] Guthrie and [Chief Accounting Officer] Pierantoni sold TrueCar stock in sales that were suspicious….”

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether TrueCar’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to TrueCar’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of TrueCar shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-true/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRUECAR INC
10:51pTRUECAR INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY F : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
03:56pTRUECAR : RM LAW Announces Investigation of TrueCar, Inc.
PR
02/07ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Litigation Continues Against TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE)
BU
02/07SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Investigating TrueCar, Inc.'s Directors and O..
PR
02/05TRUECAR : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on Feb..
PU
01/29TRUECAR : Receives Two "Top Rated" DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards
AQ
01/28TRUECAR : ALG introduces the Retail Health Index (RHI) to measure automaker bran..
AQ
01/25TRUECAR : Rossi Honda Provides TrueCar Cash Offer for Trade-In Vehicles
AQ
01/15TRUECAR : ALG Forecasts 17 Million New Vehicle Sales for 2019
AQ
01/03TRUECAR : ALG Finds Automakers Poised to Finish the Year Strong with $56 Billion..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 359 M
EBIT 2018 11,8 M
Net income 2018 -28,4 M
Finance 2018 212 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,27x
EV / Sales 2019 1,92x
Capitalization 1 025 M
Chart TRUECAR INC
Duration : Period :
TrueCar Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRUECAR INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 11,9 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Victor Anthony Perry President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher W. Claus Chairman
John Pierantoni Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Tommy McClung Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Ion Yadigaroglu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRUECAR INC9.27%1 025
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD9.78%421 761
NETFLIX28.79%150 500
NASPERS LIMITED6.79%98 466
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA15.59%23 361
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP17.97%18 033
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.