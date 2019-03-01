Log in
TRUECAR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of TrueCar, Inc. - TRUE

03/01/2019 | 10:51pm EST

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into TrueCar, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TRUE).

On November 6, 2017, TrueCar disclosed that USAA, its most significant marketing partner, had made substantial changes to its website that had a material adverse effect on TrueCar’s sales. Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information, violating federal securities laws. Recently, the court refused to dismiss the case, finding that the plaintiff had sufficiently alleged that TrueCar “made materially false and misleading statements by making risk statements regarding TrueCar’s reliance on USAA’s website without alerting the public that the risk had already come to fruition”; “knew about USAA’s website redesign and its impact as of January 2017,” and that “[former CFO] Guthrie and [CAO] Pierantoni sold TrueCar stock in sales that were suspicious….”

On February 15, 2019, the Company disclosed disappointing quarterly financial results including a decrease in net income of $2.2M, a 10% drop in average monthly unique visitors for the quarter, and weak first-quarter and full year guidance.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether TrueCar’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to TrueCar’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of TrueCar shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-true/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 374 M
EBIT 2019 13,0 M
Net income 2019 -23,7 M
Finance 2019 200 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 1,48x
EV / Sales 2020 1,31x
Capitalization 753 M
