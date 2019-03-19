TrueCar : Moore Kuehn Encourages TrueCar (TRUE) Investors to Contact Firm For Possible Claims Against Officers and Directors

NEW YORK, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, TrueCar insiders caused the company to make false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) USAA had been planning significant changes to its website that would have a material adverse effect on the volume of purchases generated by USAA; (2) USAA made significant changes to its website that would have a material adverse effect on the volume of purchases generated by USAA; (3) the changes to USAA's website maintained by TrueCar caused a material adverse effect on the volume of purchases generated by USAA; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about TrueCar's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. On February 5, 2019, U.S. District Court Judge Stephen V. Wilson denied defendants' motion to dismiss the class action complaint, paving the way for litigation to proceed against TrueCar and certain insider defendants.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders of TrueCar to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities law violations, financial fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please go to www.moorekuehn.com. ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

jkuehn@moorekuehn.com

(212) 709-8245

