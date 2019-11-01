TrueCar's ALG Forecasts New Car Average Transaction Price to Increase 2.6% Year over Year for October 2019

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALG , a subsidiary of TrueCar, and the industry benchmark for determining the future resale value of a vehicle, projects average transaction prices (ATP) to be up 2.6% from a year ago and 0.2% from September 2019 to reach $35,239.



“With the economy remaining resilient, consumers have not been afraid to opt into premium trims and luxury models leading to higher average transaction prices,” said Oliver Strauss, Chief Economist at ALG, a subsidiary of TrueCar. “With incentives up year-over-year, consumers are getting some help to offset the higher transaction prices.”

Additional Insights: (Forecast by ALG)

Honda and Nissan are the only automakers expected to be down on ATP year over year, 2.9% and 1.1%, respectively. Meanwhile BMW is expected to be up 7.1%.

ALG projects that U.S. revenue from new vehicle sales will reach $47 billion for the month of October 2019, up 1.5% or $717 million from a year ago and 5.5% from last month.

The ratio of incentive spend to ATP is expected to be 10.7%, up 2% from a year ago but down 5.4% from September 2019.

In ALG’s Retail Health Index (RHI), which measures automaker brand health, Hyundai and Kia stood out for mainstream brands and BMW and Mercedes stood out for luxury brands due to a mix of strong retail sales and lower incentive spend utilized to drive retail volume.

“The broader shift in consumer preference from cars to SUVs is leading to a notable spike in BMW’s average transaction price, fueled by exciting new or redesigned SUV products in the X5 and X7,” said Eric Lyman, Chief Industry Analyst at ALG, a subsidiary of TrueCar. “BMW’s strong Retail Health Index performance shows the brand is holding steady with consumers and that they’ve been able to drive volume at higher price points, all while lowering incentives.”

Added Lyman, “We expect Honda’s drop in average transaction price to be due to an increase in retail share for the Civic, which overtook the Accord as Honda’s best-selling sedan over the last few years and continues to capture share made available by competitors in the segment overall.”

October 2019 forecast for the 12 largest manufacturers by volume: For additional data visit the ALG Newsroom.

Average Transaction Price (ATP)

Manufacturer Oct 2019 Oct 2018 Sept 2019 YOY MOM BMW $55,617 $51,927 $54,121 7.1% 2.8% Daimler $58,545 $58,050 $57,651 0.9% 1.6% FCA $36,778 $35,270 $36,612 4.3% 0.5% Ford $39,690 $38,231 $39,193 3.8% 1.3% GM $38,828 $37,288 $38,643 4.1% 0.5% Honda $28,348 $29,197 $28,468 -2.9% -0.4% Hyundai $24,547 $22,472 $24,687 9.2% -0.6% Kia $24,518 $22,693 $24,373 8.0% 0.6% Nissan $27,235 $27,530 $27,149 -1.1% 0.3% Subaru $29,998 $29,609 $29,519 1.3% 1.6% Toyota $32,768 $32,583 $32,544 0.6% 0.7% Volkswagen Group $41,993 $40,602 $42,318 3.4% -0.8% Industry $35,239 $34,333 $35,160 2.6% 0.2%

Incentive Spending as a Percentage of ATP

Manufacturer Oct 2019 Oct 2018 Sept 2019 YOY MOM BMW 10.2% 10.7% 9.2% -4.4% 10.5% Daimler 9.9% 10.0% 10.6% -0.8% -6.8% FCA 13.1% 12.4% 13.6% 6.4% -3.5% Ford 11.5% 11.5% 11.8% 0.2% -2.4% GM 12.1% 11.3% 13.3% 6.3% -9.3% Honda 7.6% 6.7% 8.1% 13.6% -5.6% Hyundai 10.4% 11.9% 10.8% -12.0% -3.3% Kia 14.4% 16.5% 14.0% -13.0% 2.3% Nissan 15.4% 15.7% 17.5% -2.0% -11.9% Subaru 4.1% 3.9% 4.8% 5.2% -13.0% Toyota 7.5% 7.7% 8.1% -2.1% -7.1% Volkswagen Group 9.1% 9.3% 8.9% -1.7% 2.5% Industry 10.7% 10.5% 11.3% 2.0% -5.4%

Retail Health Index

RHI measures the changes in retail market share relative to changes in incentive spending and transaction price to gauge whether OEMs are "buying" retail share through increased incentives, or whether share increases are largely demand-driven. An OEM with a positive RHI score is demonstrating a healthy balance of incentive spend relative to market share, either by holding incentive spending flat and increasing share or by increasing incentives with a higher positive increase in retail share.

Mainstream Oct 2019 YOY

Change MOM

Change Buick -3.5% -0.1% Chevrolet 0.9% 0.4% Chrysler -0.2% 0.0% Dodge 2.5% 0.3% Fiat 4.0% 0.6% Ford -0.7% 0.2% GMC -1.6% 1.2% Honda -0.2% 0.0% Hyundai 3.2% 0.1% Jeep 0.5% -0.2% Kia 3.4% 0.2% Mazda 1.0% -0.2% MINI 0.7% 0.3% Mitsubishi 1.5% 0.3% Nissan -1.1% 0.1% Ram -2.8% 1.2% Subaru 0.1% 0.3% Toyota 0.6% 0.1% Volkswagen 2.6% -0.8%





Luxury Oct 2019 YOY

Change MOM

Change Acura -3.1% -0.2% Alfa Romeo 0.5% -0.6% Audi -2.8% -0.5% BMW 1.0% 0.6% Cadillac -1.1% 1.1% Genesis -5.4% 0.8% INFINITI -3.2% 0.6% Jaguar 0.1% 0.5% Land Rover -2.3% 1.0% Lexus -0.2% -0.2% Lincoln -0.1% 0.1% Maserati -0.9% 0.1% Mercedes-Benz 2.2% 0.7% Porsche 0.5% -0.1% Volvo -2.3% -0.4%

(Note: This forecast is based solely on ALG’s analysis of industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of the company’s operations.)

